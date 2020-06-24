Despite news Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said he was nevertheless planning to accompany the team to Orlando for the restart of the NBA season.

Brogdon is currently quarantining, and said in a statement, “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

While Brogdon is an All-Star caliber player and has been one of the more outspoken players in the league in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, he is not the first player to have a positive test in recent days, as it has been reported that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is unable to make it to the United States after learning he contracted the virus in Serbia.

The Pacers will also pay close attention to the health of All-NBA guard Victor Oladipo, who had just made his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in the spring when the league went on hiatus.

Indiana is currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, but is within striking distance of getting as high as third. As for Brogdon, the hope is that he will make a speedy recovery, but as with anyone infected, the long-term effects are not clear.