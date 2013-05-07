Manu Ginobili Ruined the Stephen Curry Show With This Game-Winning Three

#NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Video
05.07.13 5 years ago

Everyone was going nuts about the Stephen Curry Show last night (and rightfully so). The Spurs, because they’re the Spurs, weathered the storm and eventually choked out Golden State in double overtime.

Leading the charge? Manu Ginobili. First he turned back the clock with this massive (for him) dunk, then in winning time, he took advantage of being left wide open to plunge this game-winning three into the hearts of the Warriors:

