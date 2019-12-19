Marc Gasol Left The Raptors’ Game Against The Pistons With A Strained Hamstring

Marc Gasol has been on quite a journey since his glory days with the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s never quite recaptured the All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year form that made him so beloved during the Grit-n-Grind era, but he’s continuing to find his niche with the Toronto Raptors.

After playing a critical role in their championship run last season, particularly with his defense against opposing superstar bigs like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there was some uncertainty about whether he’d remain in Toronto after Kawhi Leonard’s departure.

But Gasol is still with the Raptors, who have refused to roll over and die after losing Kawhi. Unfortunately, he could now face missing some time after injuring his hamstring early in their game against the Pistons on Wednesday night.

Looking like a hamstring issue for Gasol. Here’s hoping it isn’t serious. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/U62lc4oNOg — Nils Linnenbrügger (@DocNaismith) December 19, 2019

You can see Gasol on this play grabbing his left hamstring as he tried to get back on defense in transition and immediately signaling to be taken out of the game. Soon after, he limped back to the locker room, and several reports followed that he’d suffered a hamstring strain and would not return, which the team’s twitter account confirmed.

Update: Marc Gasol (left hamstring strain) will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 19, 2019

The hope, of course, is that it’s nothing serious and Gasol will be back on the court soon. Gasol is averaging 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists so far this season.