Marcus Camby Is Considering Houston, Miami and New York

Ten years ago, it would have been hard to imagine Marcus Camby as a relavent NBA player in 2012. No doubt he was a talented shot-blocker and rebounder, but he just couldn’t stay healthy. But now at 38 years old, Camby has not only continued to be effective, but is also a sought-after free agent.

This from Fox Sports’ Chris Tomasson:

“Sources say Marcus Camby has interest in Heat but his first choice remains returning to Houston. Would want $3 million exception from Heat, so they couldn’t sign both Ray Allen & Camby. Sources say if Rockets have a good offer, Camby could return regardless of whether Rockets get Omer Asik. Camby could split center minutes with Asik & mentor him. Camby, 38, wants a 2- or 3-year contract. Believes can play 3 more years. Heat first looking at Allen but could turn to Camby if Allen back to Boston.”

Here’s more, from ESPN:

“The Houston Rockets hope that the Chicago Bulls won’t match their offer to restricted free agent Omer Asik. However, regardless of whether Asik ends up joining the Rockets, Marcus Camby still wants to return to the team for next season, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. The trouble is, as we noted earlier, the timing of events in free agency can play a big role in how things play out. ‘For Camby issue could be timing,’ Feigen tweeted. ‘Has interest in Mavs, Spurs, Heat; Might not be able to wait ’til 7/14 for Bulls’ Asik offer sheet decision.'”

And, finally, New York comes striding in as the dark horse.

Via Jared Zwerling at ESPN NY:

“A source close to Marcus Camby told ESPNNewYork.com on Monday that the unrestricted free agent would be interested in returning to the Knicks. ‘Marcus lives in New York in the offseason, and if it works out there, it would be terrific,’ the source said. “

Camby to New York could be interesting – the Knicks wouldn’t have to struggle defensively every time Tyson Chandler leaves the floor. Miami makes sense too, though, as one of Miami’s only weaknesses is interior defense. As much as we enjoy Joel Anthony’s pure heart, they could still use a big body clogging the paint with his hands straight up in the air. Of course Miami would rather play small with Bosh at the five, but he’ll need a blow at some point, and Camby is a better option than the ragtag group of bigs they’ve assembled over the last two years.

We’re never really sure what Houston is doing – they refuse to completely tank and start over, but don’t seem to have the requisite cap space or pieces to acquire a big-time star. Camby’s a nice piece for a contender, but Houston is hardly that.

Where should Marcus Camby play next season?

