Marcus Morris Got Ejected After A Flagrant 2 Foul On Ja Morant

Marcus Morris saw his evening come to an early end on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Morris committed a hard foul on Grizzlies standout Ja Morant, and following a review by the officials, it was detriment that Morris’ foul rose to the level of a Flagrant 2, which led to his immediate ejection.

Morant, as he is wont to do, had the ball in the open floor and burst through a pair of Clippers defenders. The only player standing between himself and the rim was Morris, who was not able to get over quick enough to offer up a legitimate contest on the first-time All-Star selection. As a result, Morris was barely able to get off the ground as Morant soared through the air, and instead of having his outstretched arm making contact with the ball, Morris made contact with Morant’s face and had his arm hook under Morant’s armpit.

Marcus Morris EJECTED after this hard foul on Ja Morant. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/jD88chnLTe — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 9, 2022

Fortunately Morant didn’t fall square on his lower back — his left leg landed first and seemed to slow his fall down a little — and he was able to pop up after laying on the ground for a moment. At the time of his ejection, Morris had three points, four rebounds, and three assists on the evening.