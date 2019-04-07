Marcus Smart Destroyed Children At Dodgeball To Teach Them Life Is Hard

04.07.19 1 hour ago

Marcus Smart is one of the most competitive players in the NBA. The Celtics guard backs down from nobody and is a perfect representation of a bulldog type player. That chip he has on his shoulder makes him ferocious, and it’s why he can stand up to just about anyone defensively. Being built like a tank too helps, of course.

If you thought that Smart’s competitiveness was only on the court, though, then you thought wrong. Smart hates losing at anything. Some players have the ability to flip a switch when it comes to being competitive on a basketball court as opposed to a random game. Like dodgeball. With children. Does Smart have that switch? Nope.

