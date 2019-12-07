There’s a lot to like about this young Celtics team. Now that they are out from under the long shadow of Kyrie Irving, they’ve rediscovered some of that moxie from two seasons ago when they found themselves one win away from the NBA Finals after a stunning run through the Eastern Conference.

They’ve been the No. 1 team in the East for long stretches of the young season, until a recent blitz from the Bucks toppled their reign, and they’ve done it by a deliriously fun brand of basketball that has them setting their eyes on a championship run once again.

It’s a collective effort, to be sure, but as in years past, Marcus Smart is the heart and soul of the team in terms of setting the tone for how hard they play and how much effort goes into every single possession. And he’s certainly left an impression on his young teammates. That became evident on Friday night when both Javonte Green and Grant Williams only half-jokingly asked him to autograph their #AuthenticFan seat-back art that featured Smart.

Javonte Green and Grant Williams are having Marcus Smart sign this for them now lol https://t.co/Xt1xfgdgOT — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 6, 2019

Marcus Smart's biggest fans somehow got into the locker room 😂✍🏾 (cc: @2Xtremebounce & @Grant2Will) pic.twitter.com/fEqy41h5NU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 7, 2019

Williams was adamant that he address it “To Grant” or “Mini Me”and promptly hung his autographed artwork above his locker. The Celtics were set to square off against the visiting Nuggets team that was won seven out of its last 10 games, though Smart was listed as questionable for Friday night’s game after suffering an oblique injury last Sunday.