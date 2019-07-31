Getty Image

Amid all the craziness surrounding the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart is still suiting up for the team. This is a good thing for the Celtic faithful, because Smart has managed to endear himself to fans during his tenure in Beantown, both on and off the court. His hard-nosed play on both ends of the floor is the kind of thing that fans love and opposing fans loathe, and off the court, Smart has made himself a beloved member of the community, and not just because he loves the collection of the social media sphere affectionately known as Weird Celtics Twitter.

The Celtics’ @Smart_MS3 brings the REAL real to #TheJump: on Team USA, why Boston’s season unraveled, the truth about Kyrie Irving, and…”Weird Celtics Twitter.” 😂🍀🏀 pic.twitter.com/5fN0e4Ld0n — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 29, 2019

The latest example of this came on Tuesday night, when Smart hosted a Twitter Q+A. He answered a whole bunch of questions with the understanding that, if he answered, fans would give money to his YounGameChanger Foundation. In response, fans inundated him with questions, and because the weirdness of Celtics Twitter is well-documented, we got some delightfully strange responses.

Smart, of course, got plenty of questions related to things like basketball and music, which gave fans a glimpse into his personal and professional life.