Marcus Smart Accused Joel Embiid Of Trying To Break His Arm During Their Opening Night Dust-Up

The Boston Celtics became the first team to pick up a 2022-23 regular season win, putting up 126 points in an impressive home win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. For most of the night, the story was Boston’s offense, with the Celtics shooting 56 percent from the floor and getting 70 combined points from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. However, there was a dust-up early in the third quarter that turned heads, and it involved Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid.

Within the first minute of the second half, Smart and Embiid were tangled up, with Embiid knocking Smart to the floor and a lengthy stoppage and lots of chatter ensuing.

The incident came and went without too many overall fireworks, with only Smart picking up a technical foul and nothing for Embiid. That didn’t sit well with Smart, who indicated the thought that he showed maturity in not reacting more to the incident and essentially accused Embiid of trying to break his arm during a post-game interview.

Embiid’s play was potentially dangerous, particularly with the way Smart’s arm was tweaked. Fortunately, there was no damage done long-term, but it is clear that Smart was not thrilled, and this could be even more fuel to the fire of an ongoing rivalry between potential Eastern Conference contenders.

