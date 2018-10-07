Marcus Smart And J.R. Smith Disagree On Where They Should Fight One Another

10.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is no longer in Cleveland, but there are still plenty of holdovers on the Cavaliers that have bad blood from their recent playoff battles with the Boston Celtics. One such guy is J.R. Smith, a proud veteran who, as we learned on Saturday night, really doesn’t like Marcus Smart.

Smith and Aron Baynes got tangled up during a preseason contest between the Cavs and Celtics in Cleveland, which led to some jawing between the two. Smart then ran in and a full-blown altercation broke out between the two teams with Smart and Smith at the center of things. By the time the dust settled, Smart got ejected, and Smith decided to bid him farewell.

If you thought that would be the end of this, you’d be incorrect, because this is Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith we’re talking about. Smart spoke to the media after the game and offered an invitation to Smith to meet him in the back so they could settle their differences.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSJR SMITHMARCUS SMART

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 5 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP