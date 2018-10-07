Getty Image

LeBron James is no longer in Cleveland, but there are still plenty of holdovers on the Cavaliers that have bad blood from their recent playoff battles with the Boston Celtics. One such guy is J.R. Smith, a proud veteran who, as we learned on Saturday night, really doesn’t like Marcus Smart.

Smith and Aron Baynes got tangled up during a preseason contest between the Cavs and Celtics in Cleveland, which led to some jawing between the two. Smart then ran in and a full-blown altercation broke out between the two teams with Smart and Smith at the center of things. By the time the dust settled, Smart got ejected, and Smith decided to bid him farewell.

J.R. waves bye to Marcus Smart after he’s ejected pic.twitter.com/q20Rx2f0Wk — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 7, 2018

If you thought that would be the end of this, you’d be incorrect, because this is Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith we’re talking about. Smart spoke to the media after the game and offered an invitation to Smith to meet him in the back so they could settle their differences.