Marcus Smart & Julius Randle Go Head-To-Head In Sick Dunk Contest

It’s basically already set in stone: Marcus Smart and Julius Randle will be top-five picks next summer. Both are straight beasts that project as possible NBA All-Stars. After a recent open gym, the two got locked in a playful dunk-off, going back and forth with some of the nastiest finishes you’ll ever see from a couple of teenagers.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

via BallisLife South

Who was better?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.