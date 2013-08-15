Marcus Smart & Julius Randle Go Head-To-Head In Sick Dunk Contest

08.15.13 5 years ago

It’s basically already set in stone: Marcus Smart and Julius Randle will be top-five picks next summer. Both are straight beasts that project as possible NBA All-Stars. After a recent open gym, the two got locked in a playful dunk-off, going back and forth with some of the nastiest finishes you’ll ever see from a couple of teenagers.

via BallisLife South

Who was better?

