marcus smart
Getty Image
DimeMag

Marcus Smart Will Miss At Least Six Weeks With A Finger Injury

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies won their third straight game, beating the Dallas Mavericks 120-109. That win came a day after the team announced Ja Morant’s season was over due to a shoulder injury that would require surgery, putting a significant damper on any enthusiasm for a Grizzlies run.

Memphis had shown signs of life with Morant back from suspension, but now they’ll have to navigate the rest of the season without him. That figured to shift considerable responsibility onto the shoulders of Marcus Smart, but he suffered an injury to his right ring finger during that win over Dallas, as his finger appeared to pop out of place on a three-point attempt (that he impressively made) in the game.

Unfortunately for Smart and the Grizzlies, that finger injury was more than a simple dislocation and will keep him sidelined for at least the next six weeks, putting real stress on the Memphis backcourt rotation.

Vince Williams Jr. has emerged as a breakout player this year on the defensive end for the Grizzlies and figures to get even more burn with Smart out for an extended time, while Desmond Bane will shoulder an even larger creation burden on the offensive end. It’s the continuation of an absolutely brutal season for the Grizzlies, and it feels like it will be a lost year in Memphis with a focus on continuing to develop young talent in the rotation with an eye on 2024-25.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×