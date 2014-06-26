Did Mario Chalmers Shade LeBron On Instagram?

The Miami Heat got destroyed in the 2014 NBA Finals even though LeBron James led both teams in player efficiency rating during the series. He just didn’t get the support from the Heat he needed to stop the well-oiled San Antonio machine. In particular, Heat PG Mario Chalmers struggled, and everybody noticed — including ‘Bron. Consequently, did ‘Rio lob a grenade at his teammate with an obfuscated message on Instagram earlier this week?

Chalmers might have some reason to be upset. He was a big part of Miami’s championship wins in 2012 and 2013, but he’s always had a tendency to rub his Heat teammates — and opponents — the wrong way. The most notable incident between Chalmers and James came in a game earlier this past season when LeBron looked about ready to kill him before later apologizing:

‘Rio has been such a whipping boy on this Heat squad, President Obama told the team to lay off him when they visited the White House following their ’13 win.

Then there’s the tweet LeBron sent saying Shabazz Napier was the best PG in the lottery, a not-so-subtle nudge for the Heat to move up in the draft to snag him. That’s forgetting to mention the Heat have entered the discussions for unrestricted free agent PG Kyle Lowry. All of this might have led to ‘Rio’s IG post.

A couple days ago, here’s what Chalmers posted, with the caption: “Gotta b wise bout people who only show up for the good times. Keep this in mind”

Was Chalmers shading LeBron with the post?

