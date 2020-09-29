Mark Cuban Is Reportedly Trying To Help Former NBA Player Delonte West

Former NBA player Delonte West has fallen on hard times in the recent past. The 37-year-old has spoken about a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and, amid various reports about West’s issues including photos of West seemingly panhandling in Texas, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is reportedly attempting to intervene to provide support.

TMZ reported on Monday that Cuban met with West in the Dallas area. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Cuban confirmed the meeting, indicating that the owner is “attempting to help the homeless former NBA player get his life back on track.”

West, who last played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season, concluded his tenure in the league with the Mavericks. The former St. Joseph’s guard appeared in NBA games across eight seasons.

As part of the TMZ report, Cuban has offered to help financially with West’s treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility, and a source told TMZ that West “now seems open to the idea.” That would be good news, at the very least, with many rooting for West to bounce back and get the assistance that he needs. It remains to be seen as to where this story will lead, but good on Cuban for lending a helping hand.