Mark Cuban “He Fine Me” T-Shirt

If I was ever going to buy an XFL jersey, it would have been a Rod Smart “He Hate Me” one. Now, for all you Dallas Mavericks fans out there, you can buy your very own Mark Cuban jersey tee with “He Fine Me” on the back and a dollar sign as the number. Priceless.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available exclusively at www.mavgear.com for $19.99.

What do you think?

