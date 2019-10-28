The Dallas Mavericks were looking to continue their hot streak here in opening week after going 2-0 to start the season and cap things off with homestand win against visiting Trail Blazers. But that was not to be as Portland was able to gut out a tough 121-119 comeback victory on Sunday in Dallas.

The Blazers were able to withstand a big night from Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 32 points and nine rebounds, his first such 30-point outing since 2017. CJ McCollum led his team with 35 points on the night, but it was Damian Lillard who was able to finish a drive to the basket late in the fourth that ended up being the game-winner.

But the win was not without its controversy. On the ensuing play, Lillard was called for a foul as Dorian Finney-Smith went up for a layup in the paint, but the Blazers used their challenge call and ultimately got the play overturned, which arguably sealed their victory.

Foul or no foul? pic.twitter.com/pFsmxpBATp — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) October 28, 2019

The Blazers were able to get to the ball first after Porzingis won the jump ball at midcourt following the the call being overturned, and a late heave from Tim Hardaway Jr. went begging at the buzzer after Kent Bazemore split a pair of free throws. Afterward, Mark Cuban sounded off about the new rule that the league is experimenting with this season, voicing his frustration with how it is put into effect.

I’m a fan of the nba challenge rule , but if a play is overturned and they don’t show the replay that justifies overturning a call along with an explanation then it’s going to have real problems. From the angles we saw in arena it looked like a clean strip but body contact first — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 28, 2019

Fans in our arena have no idea why the foul was overturned. That’s not the way this should work — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 28, 2019

Naturally, somebody will inevitably be unhappy in scenarios like these, but Cuban is at least partly right that the officials and the league need to provide as much transparency as possible, which they at least made some motion toward after the game.

official explanation of what happened on the challenge and overturned call pic.twitter.com/EtIrS5qcUJ — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) October 28, 2019

All of these kinks will have to work themselves out on the fly, but it’s clear that the coaches’ challenge is already making its impact felt.