Mark Cuban Says Mavs Don’t Need Deron Williams; Blake Griffin Makes A Change

Mark Cuban went through a spell during the Mavs’ championship run in 2011 where he was as quiet as we’ve ever heard him. He made no headlines, said no controversial things and didn’t even get fined by the NBA. He’s making up for lost time this summer. Recently, not only did he say Jason Kidd wouldn’t get his jersey retired in Dallas anytime soon, but also that Dirk Nowitzki has better job security than Barney Stinson. After declaring Dallas nearly traded for Kobe Bryant while Cuban was practicing for Dancing With The Stars, Cuban is now saying he believes his squad is better off without Deron Williams. We’ve heard some good rationalizations for bad situations, but this one is definitely up there. The Mavs blew up a championship team last summer to ink a batch of players to one-year deals so they could be ready to bring Williams home. Now it hasn’t happened, they scrambled to pick up the pieces, and Cuban is left to face the heat for failing. As a guest on the Ben and Skin Show on 103.3 [KESN-FM], the Dallas owner said it comes down to finances. Dirk is still owed $43 million over the next two years, and Shawn Marion is on the books for $17 million-plus as well. Add in a max contract to one of the best point guards in the game (Rajon Rondo, stop shaking your head) and you have three players making around $45 million for just next year. It makes sense to be hesitant (especially with the heightened luxury tax penalties coming soon), until you recall Cuban using this excuse the past two summers in an effort to tell the team’s fans “wait ’til next year.” What happened to this dude? He went from throwing crazy money at people like Erick Dampier to admitting it’s a good thing the team didn’t sign a potential franchise cornerstone (and a guy who told us over the summer that he EXPECTED he was going to end up in Big D). He’s like the college grad who just got hit with his loans, and is now freaking out about getting a job and won’t spend more than $20 on a lunch date. We can’t fault his reasoning, but we’re sure Dallas fans can find a way. What we CAN fault is his approach. What’s more worth it: spending around $14 million on a combination of say, O.J. Mayo, Darren Collison and Chris Kaman, or spending it on perhaps the best lead guard in the game, and someone who will anchor your whole team once Dirk is gone? If this summer has shown us anything between the NBA Finals and the Lakers’ middle finger to the whole league, it’s this: you get the superstars, and talk money issues later … By the way, which point guard is Cuban going to take aim at next? … And did you check out the video we posted yesterday of Anthony Davis dunking over a cardboard cutout of Skip Bayless? He kicked him while he was down too. That was cold, Ant … Keep reading to hear about what Blake Griffin is going to have when he comes back next season …
Mark Cuban Says Mavs Don’t Need Deron Williams; Blake Griffin Makes A Change
uproxx 08.22.12 6 years ago
