Marquis Daniels ‘I’m Flexin’ T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
05.21.12 6 years ago
Are you a Celtic fan who’s feeling the heat of the playoffs? Then check out this awesome new Marquis Daniels postseason t-shirt. Authorized by Daniels himself, the “I’m Flexin’ (And I Know It)” shirt is already a fan favorite amongst Boston. While this particular version is on sale now, there are expected to be three more limited edition versions dropping in the near future as well (hit page 2 to check out the second version expected to become available).

Go grab your shirt at ilovebostonsports.com where they are currently selling for $18.99 in any size from small to 2XL.

