The Top High School Prospect In 2018 Might Enter College A Year Early

The 2017-2018 NBA season hasn’t even begun and, for a lot of teams, the 2018 NBA Draft can’t arrive quickly enough at this point. That is, of course, at least slightly unfair to the bottom of the league as a whole, but with the incredibly high upside of acquiring elite-tier talent in the draft, it isn’t crazy at all for teams projected to finish near the basement to be taking stock of the best prospects 11 months ahead of time.

With that in mind, names like DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Michael Porter Jr. keep popping up for the top spots in the 2018 draft class, and they are all extremely talented. That trio just might have some competition, though, in the form of Marvin Bagley III.