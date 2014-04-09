Mason Plumlee Blocks LeBron James To Preserve Nets Win

Entering tonight’s game in Miami, the Nets were the only team the Heat haven’t beaten this season. After rookie Mason Plumlee blocked LeBron James‘ dunk attempt while Brooklyn was clinging to a one-point lead, they’ll finish the regular season as the only team that can say that about the two-time defending champs. The block preserved a 88-87 win and a sweep of the season series against the Heat, 4-0.

Plumlee was 4-for-6 from the field on the night, and we can remember “Plums” (it was nickname night on the jerseys) jumping a lot higher than we expected during Deron Williams’ Dodge Barrage charity event over the summer. He showed it here by meeting James right at the rim when it looked like the Heat star would slam home a victory for the Heat. Didn’t happen, and the Nets will head into the Eastern Conference playoffs as the only team to sweep the Heat

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

James scored a game-high 29 on 9-of-14 shooting and 11-of-14 from the charity stripe to go with 10 boards and six dimes and two steals. But he was pretty peeved at the refs for failing to call a foul on Plumlee’s block.

Was Plumlee’s block clean?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.