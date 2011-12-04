Matt Barnes: Dwight Howard Wants To Be A Laker; Kentucky Beats UNC In The Final Seconds

Matt Barnes is a little crazy, but Laker fans are hoping he’s not lying. While working out Friday in El Segundo, Barnes was asked about all the rumors going around and whether he listened to any of them. He doesn’t, unless they are dealing with his own team. But this rumor does, and it’s a pretty big one. So it wasn’t surprising Barnes was asked, and then spoke on it. His answer was a little more revealing than everyone expected: “You know, I’ve been hearing [rumors about] Dwight. I’ve been hearing [rumors about] Baron [Davis in the event of getting amnestied]. I’ve been hearing stuff a lot lately. I’ve talked to both of those guys and they wanna be here, so we’ll see what happens.” It’s been rumored for a while now that L.A. is where Dwight really wants to be. Barnes is pretty tight with the big fella, and used to play with him in Orlando. So we believe him. As the season gets going, the rumors and speculation will only pick up steam. Orlando’s GM, Otis Smith, is starting to realize that now … We’ve been hitting all the best free agents with the top five teams most likely to sign them. But we didn’t even bother with Marc Gasol because it was thought to be a wrap: He was going back to Memphis. However, Indiana is now prepared to offer Roy Hibbert in a sign-n-trade for the Spaniard. They see Gasol as one of the game’s best centers, and would love to add Pau‘s lil’ bro and Jamal Crawford during free agency … Jonas Valanciunas was drafted by Toronto this summer knowing that he probably wouldn’t be able to make it over to the States this season. But now because of the major financial concerns his club, Lietuvos Rytas, has, it could be all up to the player. The Raptors called to say they would help negotiate something if Valanciunas decides to change his stance (He had said he needed more time to bulk up.) and come over early. We say ask Florida’s Patric Young if he’s ready. Valanciunas gave the future first rounder 30, 15 and four blocks this summer in the U-19 World Championships … The owners and union began negotiations to finally, officially, end the lockout. They didn’t plan on meeting today, but will continue to iron out the small points on Monday in the hopes they can have something finished for Wednesday. Then, a vote would go down Thursday so Friday could be the official start of training camps. In the meantime, NBA team executives and coaches will be allowed to start talking to players around the league starting Monday at 10 a.m. ET, and while the offers may start slowly as everyone is still trying to break down the new CBA details, they should pick up pretty quickly … Tu Holloway had 21 points and made some unbelievably big shots in Xavier’s 66-63 win over Purdue. The Musketeers came back from 19 down in the second half … Illinois jumped to 8-0 with a seven-point upset of No. 18 Gonzaga … Ohio State won easily, Marquette went into Wisconsin’s house and ended their 23-game home winning streak while Kansas, Michigan, Memphis, Saint Louis, Mississippi State and Pitt all won as well … UConn beat Arkansas 75-62 and freshman guard Ryan Boatright came off the bench to drop 23 points. If he starts playing like that this year, he just took the best backcourt in the country and supercharged it … Keep reading to hear about Kentucky’s proclamation as the best team in the country …
i love hibbert on the grizzlies more than gasol on the griz.
also, i wonder what you guys think on which coach is itching to talk to their players more? mark jackson? mike brown? there’s gonna be at least 1 player getting a text at 10:01am that monday morning.
I wouldn’t be happy that the first game of the season is on xmas…that shit should be on right the fuck now, but because of a bunch of greedy billionaires and millionaires, loyal fans who have been getting fed a bullshit version of the sport as it is, get denied even that much. The nba is fucking shit lately, but I’m sad to say it’s the best thing going right now.
The one thing I think that would have been good for the nba, as a result of the lockout, would be no guaranteed contracts, or at least have them restricted if the player doesn’t live up to the money (injuries exempt of course). Most players are just about the money, and when they get it unconditionally, they don’t really strive to be the best anymore, nor do they have that cut throat mentality. There are just too many Eddy Curry situations now, where a guy gets the fat contract, then he gets fat and is useless. It’s an insult to the fans, an insult to the game and should be modified.
Missed half of the second half cus i went on a burger king run. But saw the whole first and end of the second of the unc kentucky game. Gotta say i was once again impressed by john hensons offensive game and defense. Wished i couldve seen how kentucky turned their d on during the second half….dammit
Balooga – I left after halftime to hit the gym and catch it on the treadmill or something, but got hung up in the parking lot talking to a lady I know. She is too old to just ignore or blow off, but I wasn’t happy at all.
I don’t know how I feel about Hibbert. I would rather have Gasol unless I am missing something.
Real quick: I thought Valanciunas was traded to the Rockets..
Gasol > Hibbert but not by much. Hibbert is better defensively because he can block/alter shots. Gasol is smarter and meaner offensively.
UNC/UK game:
I was sleep and somehow forgot to DVR it. I can’t tell you how pissed I am over that. I….nvm
I don’t know why anyone gets excited about Ty Zeller. Dude is a bum. If he’s in the NBA next year, it’ll be because a team needed his specific ability (running the floor). Kids just not a NBA player right now and would get destroyed by most centers. Just look at the last play where he loses the ball, happens ALL THE TIME to him.
If you guys want to know about a good center coming into the NBA then check out University of Illinois center Myers Leonard. Kid has all the tools, needs a little bit of a mean streak, and probably needs to stay one more year in college. He can be very good.
People will say anything to keep a good thing going – like being a Laker, right, Matt Barnes?
Ty Zeller is as overrated as Eric Montross was before him…
…out like Antonio Margarito’s boxing career.
In light of suspending his Presidential campaign because of sexual misconduct allegations. Herman Cain has decided to make the natural progression to rap. No better place to disrespect a b!t*h and be praised for it than in rap.
He’s releasing a mixtape in the next few weeks. Here are some of the dopest lines he had.
On his Remix of Rick Ross’s BMF, Herman “2 Cainz” Cain goes the fluck in!
â€Ž”I think I’m Mike Tyson….Kobe Bryant…Pay Offs….B!tches silent…one nation….blood for oil…Right wing getting to the money flipping f^ck Obama boy…I think I’m Bill Clinton… Clearance Thomas….in the telly…getting dome….watching belly…Obama scary….I’m Winning off Charlie Sheen f^ck an Israeli!”
And he didn’t stop there. On his remix to Wale and 2Chainz song Globtrotter, Hermain 2 Cainz takes that $h!t to the next level
“Ta-two Cainz!! i’m with 2 B!Tches/put my pizza in they oven, call it little caesars/got’cha wifey in the car feeling on my stick/if you don’t like it homey you can eat a d!ck/If she don’t suc(k)c(s)eed it’s her own fault/She gone hop up on this ‘Cain Train’… Pole Vault/and delete them text cause I ain’t into getting caught/Big Homey Clearance Thomas told me pay that hoe/so i put that b!tch on top of my Pay roll/Gotta pay to play, it ain’t tricking if you got it/I got a 9-9-9 plan and a b!tch ain’t one…side chick!”
“I’m balling b!tch, Globetrotter/If that p^$$y good I give that b!tch a ride back/shove my hand up skirt and grab that kit kat/same time take her head and shove it in my lap/that’s what we call ‘Caining a b!tch’. can you dig daaaat??? Ta-TWO CAINZ!!!!”
The rap community is saying this could easily be the mixtape of the year.
Marc Gasol for Hibbert straight up? Maybe if you throw in Josh McRoberts. Gasol is solid and consistent, can’t say the same for Hibbert.
Why on earth would Barnes spill the beans like that!? It sorta ruins the build-up or suspense or mystery around Dwight’s move to LA. Well the good thing is that Kobe can rest easy knowing Dwight wants to come to LA. Kobe’s been talking to him every chance he gets. He even started selling Dwight on homes in the area during all star break!
Dwight really respects Kobe. The fact that Kobe is able and willing to allow a dominant player on his team speaks volumes on where he is at in his career. Sure the Lakers had some good players but no one dominant. Pau is a great player. But he’s no dominant force/franchise superstar/game changer. Dwight would be Kobe’s first of that dominating breed to play after Shaq left.
Kobe knows he needs him for his older years of 36, 37 or 38. Kobe wants to keep winning and he knows he needs a force like Dwight. That is not taking away ANYTHING from Kobe however.
On a separate note….I fucked someone in their 60’s last night…no shame here. She had a big butt and HuuuuGE tits. You already know the lube was in my utility belt though LOL
insightful lyrics rilla. very dynamic. So many levels and clever ways to disguise what you really wanted to say. didn’t see that coming.
When do training camps start?
yepp I don’t understand why they don’t use Henson as they’re number one post option. He has a face up jumper, hook right AND left, step throughs, and dropsteps. he has an arsenal of moves but he’s a second option for some reason.
I’ve been keeping my comments about Harrison Barnes to myself so I can watch more of him before spilling the beans. But he doesn’t seem like the number one pick everybody is touting him to be. He disappears at times and doesn’t seem 100% capable of creating his own shots. He definitely has an NBA ready body and a nice jumper though.
but he will go top 5 most likely even in this stacked with talent draft
@F&F
Just another night at Grandma’s house right?
LOL @ F & F
GILF Hunter in da house!
Should’ve gone anal, man. Don’t you mean HuuuuGE LooooooNG tits, btw..?
Dwight may be hoping for the lakers but Barnes is still an idiot for opening his mouth.
Gasol is twice as good as Hibbert and memphis would be stupid to lose him. He has brought out the best in ZBo and helped them get deeper into the post season than ever. With all these super-teams forming it’s beem good to see a group like memphis develop a winning culture on their own. I wanna see what they can do this year woth a healthy Rudy G.
Ducky87: Valanciunas was drafted by the raptors with the 5th pick, and they did not trade him to the rockets. However, I believe the rockets acquired Motiejunas in the draft though, you were probably thinking of him.
Hey look, I had a great time. She looks 40. I had an opportunity because she’s lived in my neighborhood my whole life. She was always thick with sexy lips and eyes. I just wanted to live out my fantasies I had of her since I was a kid.
We had a block party and she asked me to go to her basement to get the beers she keeps down there. At this point it was strictly casual, nothing seductive. But when I got to her basement she asked me to taste a beer to see if it’s still good. I opened a can and it burst on her blouse and she was like “oh my you could see me nipple.”
She had the ill wet tshirt. So I said, “well I could see it better if ur shirt was off” strictly in a joking manner and I was already tipsy off the beers I had from outside on the block party prior to going to get more beers in her basement. She immediately threw off her blouse, and dropped to her knees. I was getting brain from an old chick from my fantasies. I was going insane.
I knew I couldn’t stay long because people would start wondering. So I left with the beers first and she came out her house 20 minutes later so nothing would look suspicious.
I was at the block party and I couldn’t stop thinking that I just got dome from my neighbor. By the end of the night, I went to my crib and couldn’t sleep. I grabbed my lube, left my house, ran down the street to her crib, she opened up and smiled, I piped her right there in her living room. Holla at ya boy.
@TWU
I’m just sad to see Herman go. No because of his politics though. He was like an unscripted reality show. You just never knew what would come out his mouth.
@Fnf
Man I don’t blame you. I still want to smash Pam Greer and she’s like 30yrs older than me.
I want to give F&F a high five so badly right now. So you mean to tell me, all of this time, all I had to to was spill beer on Ms. Aramori’s blouse and I would’ve been able to hit it?! GAAHH!!!
I agree with Chi’s Pam Greer assessment.
ive been reading comments on here for awhile now, but i must say yall be getting into some wild topics. good reads to get thru the week tho lol.
guys what i meant by the hibbert comment wasn’t to imply that hibbert is a better player. however, i just like hibbert as a better match alongside the grizz personnel. he is tall and long and knows how to move. much more mobile than gasol. and hibbert cqan bring that extra scoring touch in the paint. zbo is a beast at boards and his shots always seem to just fall in. i just imagined that paired with an elite shot blocker in hibbert and i love it.
hibbert’s inconsistencies wouldn’t be a problem in memphis either. in indiana, he is so depended to score in the paint and basically do everything a center should to hold down the paint. in memphis, on the nights where he doesn’t get his shot to go in, zbo will be doing that work. gay as well. hibbert can focus on his shot blocking/ shot altering skills.
i wont say whom i think is better between the two basketballwise. that’d just start something else.
No mention of Kidd-GIlchrist? IMO he was the difference in the game, dropping over 17 plus solid work on the glass. It’s ironic, because there has been talk on dime about a “ceiling” on his NBA potential…that maybe true, but homie is a hard worker, never know …
Dwight to Brooklyn! No wait, Dwight to Los Angeles! Which team we talking about again, was it the Clippers or the Lakers? C’mon son,let’s everybody fall back for a second, the Lockout just ended and the media is foaming at the mouth to pop off the Rumor Mill again in hopes of stirring up the pot, the headlines to be made(looking at you, Smack) and the coverage that could be maximized over a big star landing in a larger market. How about everybody relax and let’s get everybody balling again for a (shortened) season before we see watsup with Big Man D. If he bounces, that’s what it is, so be it, he’s only looking after his interests (winning the Chip, fattening his pockets, expanding his star). If he stays, even better, he’d fall into the category of cats who show loyalty to a team and a city that you rarely see amongst young talent, unless you’re talking about say Durant or Rose(who also happen to be yearly MVP contenders). This is coming from an avid Magic fan since 1993, who is tired of hearing the Noise and would rather hear the bouncing on the hardwood already, watsup NBA? Bless us with our Xmas presents already! Oh how does Smack do it? I’m out like the Hype…
Una brow expected 1st round pick who can’t even get a double double? Kinda sad.
Waw that is some nasty story. I dont know how old you are but tapn 60 yr old womans not cool son.
@ab40: just one game dude check out his other games/stats. even with his weak statline against UNC, he still impacted the game with the attention that they had to pay him and his last second block
@ab40
Talking about Anthony Davis? lol. Yeah that Uni-brow is killing me, can’t believe he hasn’t shaved that ish yet.
Is he a number one pick? yeah, based off his talent and potential not his production. There hasn’t been a clear cut number one guy in college this year, it’s shifted back n forth from day to day. One day H.Barnes looks great. Next day Davis looks better. Then Austin rivers. Then Quincy Miller. Then Perry Jones. Then Jeremy Lamb. and so on and so on.
This years draft may end up being a draft class based around big time potential, sorta like the 2004 draft, and could end up be the cause of some GMs getting fired.
Think about it. In 2004 you had Dwight and Emeka at the top.
Ben Gordon, Iggy, Deng, JR and Josh Smith, Al Jeff, Jameer, Tony Allen, Delonte West, Ariza and Va-jay-jay in the 2nd round.
This 2012 draft could be much of the same. plenty of bust to go around and plenty of talent.
Drummond, Henson, Barnes, Sully, Lamb, Davis, Jones (perry and Terance), Holloway, Marshall, J.Taylor, Qmiller, Rivers, Wroten,
just so many guys. that’s why this college season will be so good.
I would laugh if Barnes was somehow used in a trade to get D12.
@ F & F
Make that a 2nd high five. To have one of your long time masturbating fantasies come true… fuck yeah. You must’ve made the nice list this year.
^Haha, for sure
They gonna remember that move Zeller makes when he tries it in the NBA 2 or 3 times before they send him down to the d league. F & Foremost-I aint mad at u. Put it on that old bitch
So MKG did nothing Dime…C’mon son did u see the game..give him his just do..he was best player on the floor.
Cosign.. Asthmatic Asiatic…
Kidd Gilchrist was the difference in the 2nd half I thought.. Made a few plays in each category to keep them in it.