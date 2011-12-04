Matt Barnes: Dwight Howard Wants To Be A Laker; Kentucky Beats UNC In The Final Seconds

#Dwight Howard
12.04.11 7 years ago 36 Comments
Matt Barnes is a little crazy, but Laker fans are hoping he’s not lying. While working out Friday in El Segundo, Barnes was asked about all the rumors going around and whether he listened to any of them. He doesn’t, unless they are dealing with his own team. But this rumor does, and it’s a pretty big one. So it wasn’t surprising Barnes was asked, and then spoke on it. His answer was a little more revealing than everyone expected: “You know, I’ve been hearing [rumors about] Dwight. I’ve been hearing [rumors about] Baron [Davis in the event of getting amnestied]. I’ve been hearing stuff a lot lately. I’ve talked to both of those guys and they wanna be here, so we’ll see what happens.” It’s been rumored for a while now that L.A. is where Dwight really wants to be. Barnes is pretty tight with the big fella, and used to play with him in Orlando. So we believe him. As the season gets going, the rumors and speculation will only pick up steam. Orlando’s GM, Otis Smith, is starting to realize that now … We’ve been hitting all the best free agents with the top five teams most likely to sign them. But we didn’t even bother with Marc Gasol because it was thought to be a wrap: He was going back to Memphis. However, Indiana is now prepared to offer Roy Hibbert in a sign-n-trade for the Spaniard. They see Gasol as one of the game’s best centers, and would love to add Pau‘s lil’ bro and Jamal Crawford during free agency … Jonas Valanciunas was drafted by Toronto this summer knowing that he probably wouldn’t be able to make it over to the States this season. But now because of the major financial concerns his club, Lietuvos Rytas, has, it could be all up to the player. The Raptors called to say they would help negotiate something if Valanciunas decides to change his stance (He had said he needed more time to bulk up.) and come over early. We say ask Florida’s Patric Young if he’s ready. Valanciunas gave the future first rounder 30, 15 and four blocks this summer in the U-19 World Championships … The owners and union began negotiations to finally, officially, end the lockout. They didn’t plan on meeting today, but will continue to iron out the small points on Monday in the hopes they can have something finished for Wednesday. Then, a vote would go down Thursday so Friday could be the official start of training camps. In the meantime, NBA team executives and coaches will be allowed to start talking to players around the league starting Monday at 10 a.m. ET, and while the offers may start slowly as everyone is still trying to break down the new CBA details, they should pick up pretty quickly … Tu Holloway had 21 points and made some unbelievably big shots in Xavier’s 66-63 win over Purdue. The Musketeers came back from 19 down in the second half … Illinois jumped to 8-0 with a seven-point upset of No. 18 Gonzaga … Ohio State won easily, Marquette went into Wisconsin’s house and ended their 23-game home winning streak while Kansas, Michigan, Memphis, Saint Louis, Mississippi State and Pitt all won as well … UConn beat Arkansas 75-62 and freshman guard Ryan Boatright came off the bench to drop 23 points. If he starts playing like that this year, he just took the best backcourt in the country and supercharged it … Keep reading to hear about Kentucky’s proclamation as the best team in the country …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSANTHONY DAVISBARON DAVISDoron LambDWIGHT HOWARDINDIANA PACERSJOHN HENSONJonas ValanciunasLOS ANGELES LAKERSMARC GASOLMATT BARNESRyan BoatrightSmackTerrence JonesTORONTO RAPTORSTYLER ZELLERUConnUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKYUniversity Of North CarolinaXavier University

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP