Mavericks bully Boston in statement road win

It was shaping up to be just another typical night in Boston. You had the ugly, defensive game. There was an opponent that jumped out early but couldn’t shake the hosts because of their never-wavering grit. And of course, you had the obligatory “Kevin Garnett being a bully” thing going. But somehow, the Dallas
Mavericks found a way to beat the Celtics at their own game … Garnett (16 points) started off the night 6-for-6 from the field, hitting fadeaways, hook shots and even reversing home a layup. He looked like his old self. But in the first quarter, the Mavs put up 34 points on 67 percent shooting to go up by six. Just another reason why people should relax with the questions about the Lakers. It’s a long season. Two of the best defensive teams in the NBA matched up in Boston last night, and what do we get? An offensive explosion … In the second half, the teams reverted to form, with Boston hitting the Mavs with their patented third-quarter run keyed by a couple of threes from Ray Allen (24 points). Even as the Celtics clamped down in the final few minutes, Dallas made just enough big shots to stay within range. On Dallas’ final possession of the fourth quarter, Jason Kidd knocked down a three with 2.5 seconds remaining. The Celtics threw the ball away on their inbound pass, and then Dirk Nowitzki (29 points) made two free throws to give the Mavs their first statement win in about a month … The best time of the NBA season is always immediately following the All-Star game, just because we all don’t have to hear announcers crowning every player imaginable an All-Star. We swear Mike Breen could ask Mark Jackson whether Kwame Brown should be in the game, and then conjure up some way to justify it. Last night the announcers went on a rant about Tyson Chandler (14 points, 15 rebounds) having an All-Star season. Chandler has been very good — great at some specific points — but All-Star caliber? If Jackson thinks Chandler should get in above Blake Griffin just because Griffin is on a losing team, we might as well come up with something else for that weekend … During the Dallas/Boston broadcast, they showed a clip of Kurt Rambis giving Kevin Love the news that he’d been added to the All-Star roster as Yao‘s replacement. Yeah, the same Rambis who toyed with Love’s playing time last season and treated him like a role player. That was unintentionally funny. When Rambis hugged his big man, you could tell Kevin wasn’t feeling the love … Hopefully Charles Oakley and Rick Mahorn and the rest of the Kappa Phi BustYoAss fraternity didn’t watch the end of Clippers/Hawks. Game on the line, L.A. up by one, Al Horford (23 points, 12 rebounds) goes hard to the rim and Blake Griffin (19 points, 11 rebounds) meets him there, knocking Al on his back. So in attempting to play hard and protect the win in the final seconds, Griffin gets called for a flagrant foul. That’s so backwards. It’s a flagrant foul because he followed through? Because Horford hit the ground hard? It’s called momentum, people. Give Horford credit, though, for peeling himself off the floor and making the free throws to give Atlanta the lead. But because of the flagrant call, the Hawks got the ball back after Horford’s free throws, and simply had to have somebody touch the inbound pass before the clock ran out … Before the crazy finish, this was a highlight-fest. Griffin wasn’t even the best dunker on the court this time, as DeAndre Jordan jumped like he was trying to put his chin inside the basket multiple times. Jamal Crawford (34 points) had his share of playground buckets, and Josh Smith made a spectacular tip-in late in the fourth quarter … Who could have guessed it? After being a beast all night long, Vince Carter (33 points) missed three consecutive shots down the stretch for Phoenix as the Thunder eked out a come-from-behind win thanks to big buckets from Serge Ibaka (18 points) and Russell Westbrook (19 points, 11 assists) … Funny graphic from the Suns broadcast: Jared Dudley‘s Non-Athletic All-Star Lineup. The team consisted of Earl Boykins, J-Dud, Kevin Love, Brian Cardinal and Kendrick Perkins. Coached by Alvin Gentry … Other headlines from around the League: Dwyane Wade posted a triple-double (22 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in Miami’s win in Charlotte; Shawne Williams bypassed an open three (that would have won it) and missed a layup/runner at the buzzer (that would have tied it) as New York lost to the Sixers; Andrea Bargnani scored 30 points to lead the Raptors past Minnesota; Danny Granger had 25 points and 9 rebounds as Indiana upset Portland; Dwight Howard put in work (22 points, 15 rebounds) in Orlando’s runaway smash of the Wizards; rookie Greg Monroe put up 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Pistons in their win over the Nets; Zach Randolph had 29 points and 13 boards for Memphis to hand Cleveland its 23rd straight loss; San Antonio beat Sacramento easily behind Tony Parker‘s 25 points; and the Jazz got huge nights from Deron Williams (26 points, 12 assists) and Al Jefferson (28 points, 10 rebounds) to beat Denver … We’re out like fouls at the rim …
Mavericks bully Boston in statement road win
that flagrant foul call was so weak. i see fouls harder than that at the end of a game in my intramural league.
stupid title on this post
Chicago is now only two wins away from getting the top spot en the East. And Noah is returning soon. True, they had more home games than the Celts and the Heat. But they have a run there…
Love getting selected as sub is well deserved. thats should be the end of the all star discussion. enough about LMA and Monta even.
the question now is: which A-lister DOES NOT get a better seat than Donald Faison? somebody had better explain this phenomena?
@ 4: I remember a brief point in the early 2000’s where Damon fucking Jones would ALWAYS be in the front seat, and in every event where they would show the reaction of celebrities/athletes, they’ll show Garnett and Shaq going gaga…
Then, Damon Jones strutting like he’s relevant, WITH BETTER SEATS THAN THOSE TWO.
Click My Name: Jason Kidd’s three pointer as Ray Allen flys by him.
I like Dime’s title. Kevin Garnett was still sporting that HUGE band aid on his head last night… Hopefully someone will give him a kiss and make his boo boo all better. What a tough guy!
Spurs wrapped that game up halfway through the 1st quarter. Sac gave the effort and got close in the 4th, but they’re not there just yet. If tyreke evans played the entire game like he did in the 4th Sac would at least be .500
And Ason Kidd for the 3, followed by a missed lob with no one within 6 ft – madness.
I see that Kidd is 3rd on the 3pt list so there is def hope for Rondo
How did Boykins get that starting spot? Was Andre Miller out grabbing donuts when they were choosing teams? He’s probably less athletic than all those guys (except maybe Love)
Boykins, the guy that’s 5’5 and can bench over 300 pounds is in the non-athletic team?
They might as well make 2 all star games. One for players on a winning team and one for players on losing teams.
Great game between Hawks and Clippers. Hawks played a solid all-around game and was able to eke out a win. Crawford was on his game last night as was Joe (near triple double) and The Boss (double-double plus the game-winning free throws). Good stuff fellas
Dirk Nowitzki is back and ballin’! At this point I feel like its a two man race for the MVP this year between Dirk and Derrick Rose
Major props to the Commish for selecting K-Love to the all-star game. That man was deserving and shoulda been selected by the coaches in the first place.
Man, the East All-Stars team is comprised MOSTLY of three teams (Boston, Miami, Atlanta). Only three other teams are being represented from other than the aforementioned teams: Chicago (Derrick Rose), New York (Amare Stoudemire), and Orlando (Dwight Howard). That is astounding! Because of this phenomenon I think that East is gonna win this game handily against the West.
That Hawks game was shite, how the fuck was that a flagrant in anyway shape or form. Not to mention the fact that he ball went off Joe Johnson (THE HAWKS ANNOUNCERS SAID IT)and they call a jump ball after a replay. Really?
Rondo is killing me. Honestly you were aggressive for the past 2 games and goes back to being the assist whore passive aggressive guy that I hate. Dirk just abused KG i that game, it was sad to see.
btw, classic quote from JJ Hickson after losing 23rd straight but was a close one, “I believe we played great” and ” If we just keep our focus, we might win 2 more games before the season is done”. Thats pep talk from a born leader right there.
Boykins shouldn’t be on that team. He’s not Derrick Rose fast but he’s quick. Everybody else, especially Kendrick Perkins, deserves a roster spot.
If Kevin love is your teams best player and one of the top scorers then your teams is going to be bad in the NBA.
great numbers but he isn’t an all star
wouldve loved to see LMA or Z-Bo get it
@king
Z-Bo is the definition of numbers not meaning alot. Take away Rudy gay from that team they would be as bad the T-Wolves.
Besides, a lot of All_Stars are meant to be 2nd bananas o contenders
Kevin Love is better than Dennis Rodman in regards of rebounding!
Do you agree?
There is one guy in a forum i frequently visit who insists on this statement.
I was just laughing at him, but what do u think?
Blake Griffin is hands-down the best power-forward in the NBA. A redhead in the NBA. One is almost inclined to feel bad. (See: Brian Scalabrine) However, Griffin attacks the rim with such ferocity and reckless abandon that he has become recognized as a bully on the court. His highlights are so jaw dropping that opposing arenas are left with two options in his wake: deafening silence or raucous praise.
I’m bored of All-Star. Half the All-Stars are bored of All-Star. However nobody was saying Tyson should be an All-Star at the expense of Griffin so…that was irrelevant. The point was as far as Centers in the West go.
Oh and, get over the Flagrant call. Blake has had his share of ghost flagrants called in his favor this year. Welcome to the other side. Their chance of winning had it been just a foul was still highly unlikely, and it’s not like they’re going to end up ONE game out of playoffs.
That picture of Dirk is horrible….
No Smack yet?
Well, if you want to click my name you can see a preview of what JaVale McGee will hopefully bring to the dunk contest if he has any hope of beating Blake Griffin
Regarding the Hawks/Clippers game, there was only 0.6 of a second left when Al got fouled, so with him sinking both free throws, it didn’t matter really whether it was flagrant or not. (It wasn’t, but hell, Al got suspended for a game a few years ago for a foul on T.J. Ford that wasn’t flagrant–it’s all about the wipeout after the foul with the NBA refs.)