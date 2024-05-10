The Dallas Mavericks have stolen homecourt advantage away from the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Western Conference Semifinal matchup. After falling on OKC’s floor in Game 1, the Mavs bounced back by getting incredibly hot from behind the three-point line to pick up a 119-110 win and tie things up in their series at one game each.
The Mavericks caught fire to start the game, as the team raced out to a 13-2 lead that took some of the air out of the always raucous crowd in Oklahoma City. While the Thunder were able to battle back and get the lead down to one, Dallas went on yet another run — this time, it was eight unanswered points to give themselves a little cushion, with Luka Doncic having a particularly devastating period by scoring 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from three.
👀 This Luka lob pass to Gafford 🔥
DAL-OKC Game 2 is underway on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a7P0dCVzFi
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
Luka with 8 quick PTS on 3 for 3 shooting 🔥
Mavs-Thunder | Game 2 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SKjS0g9OVV
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
BIG 1Q for Luka Doncic 🔥
16 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 4 3PM
Mavs-Thunder | Game 2 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/1ZG7A1JmES
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
Still, between 10 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a buzzer-beater after snatching a full-court pass out of midair to end the quarter by Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City was able to keep things close, and Dallas went into the second with a 36-32 lead.
SGA breaks off a series of moves… finishes the TOUGH bucket 🤯
Mavs-Thunder 1Q action on ESPN pic.twitter.com/upnwIjaeb6
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
CHET DRILLS IT TO BEAT THE 1Q BUZZER 🔥
Mavs lead 36-32 after 1 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/3K63eF4HQh
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
The Maverick offense continued to hum during the first part of the second quarter thanks to Doncic and P.J. Washington, both of whom were scorching hot on that end of the floor throughout the first half. Doncic was locked in as a scorer and a passer, while Washington got into a groove from behind the three-point line and managed to get his playoff career-high in the first half.
Dereck Lively II throws the oop DOWN 🔨 pic.twitter.com/3280OyQX1h
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2024
A playoff career high 19 PTS and 5 3PM in the first 15 minutes of Game 2 for P.J. Washington!
Mavs-Thunder | Game 2 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zt0QOedOyh
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
It helped Dallas lead by as many as 14 points, but the Thunder were able to chip away, going on a 15-4 run powered by Gilgeous-Alexander that put the Mavs right back within their reach.
Lu Dort hits the 3 to cap a 15-4 Thunder run!
OKC cuts the deficit to 3 on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Dj7TMyHsWa
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
JDUB RACK ATTACK ‼️
OKC trails DAL 68-62 at the break. pic.twitter.com/o71NZAuVOI
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
A Josh Green made three with nine seconds left gave Dallas a 68-62 lead as the teams went into the locker room for halftime. Washington led all scorers with 19 points, while Doncic was not far behind with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. As a team, the Mavericks were on excellent from behind the three-point line, knocking down 12 of their 24 attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander put up an 18-point, 4-rebound, 3-assist half for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams scored 14.
Oklahoma City came right out of the break and threw their best punch. The team immediately went on a 10-3 run out of halftime, with a bucket by Aaron Wiggins giving them their first lead of the night. And after a free throw by Kyrie Irving tied things back up, Lu Dort ignited the crowd by drilling a corner three.
Aaron Wiggin's floater gives OKC their first lead of the game!
3Q action live on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/24j0Wyzqqj
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
SGA ➡️ Dort for the OKC lead! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wmiVHvvXsG
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2024
The two teams traded buckets, but despite a spell with Doncic sitting on the bench, the Mavs were able to go on an 18-4 that featured 10 straight points by Tim Hardaway Jr. to open up a bit of breathing room. The lead got up to as many as 14 points in the quarter, and after a brief spurt by Oklahoma City at the end of the third, Dallas took a 99-89 lead into the game’s final 12 minutes.
Defense ➡️ offense pic.twitter.com/qWe8K9Tecd
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 10, 2024
Tim Hardaway Jr. and-1 triple… that's 10 STRAIGHT PTS 🔥
Mavs-Thunder | Game 2 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/j6lIDILhzD
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
LUKA UP TOP TO DJJ 🤯⬆️
Mavs lead by 10 heading to the 4th 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VLgAMQmUGs
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
Right at the start of the fourth, the Thunder looked poised to go on a run. The team scored the first six points of the frame, capped off by an incredible putback dunk by Williams that made the home crowd lose its mind.
JDub slams in the putback! 💪
OKC rips a 10-0 run to start the 4th quarter on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/8UrT5ggajs
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
The Mavs had a response, as the team settled things down and scored the next five points. For much of the remainder of the quarter, Dallas did a great job of keeping Oklahoma City at arm’s length, whether it was because of the brilliance of Doncic or the Thunder going cold at the worst possible time. Every push that OKC tried to make had an immediate response, with Dallas showing off some veteran savvy against the upstart 1-seed in the Western Conference.
SGA finishes the TOUGH reverse lay 🥶
Luka responds with the NASTY turnaround 🤧 pic.twitter.com/zZddgn35kH
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2024
Luka getting to his spots with ease!
Mavs lead by 9 with under 5 to play in the 4th on ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/sAa43cCdSr
— NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2024
CLUTCH THJ three to beat the shot clock for the Mavs 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JRktW7bhJq
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2024
Doncic and Washington led the way for the Mavs, with both scoring 29 points — the former added 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, while the latter had 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Three other players reached double-figure scoring, led by 17 off the bench by Hardaway. Gilgeous-Alexander handled most of the heavy lifting for the Thunder, going for 33 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, with Williams pitching in 20 points of his own.
The two teams will now head to Dallas, where they’ll play on short rest. Game 3 takes place on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.