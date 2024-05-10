The Dallas Mavericks have stolen homecourt advantage away from the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Western Conference Semifinal matchup. After falling on OKC’s floor in Game 1, the Mavs bounced back by getting incredibly hot from behind the three-point line to pick up a 119-110 win and tie things up in their series at one game each.

The Mavericks caught fire to start the game, as the team raced out to a 13-2 lead that took some of the air out of the always raucous crowd in Oklahoma City. While the Thunder were able to battle back and get the lead down to one, Dallas went on yet another run — this time, it was eight unanswered points to give themselves a little cushion, with Luka Doncic having a particularly devastating period by scoring 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from three.

Still, between 10 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a buzzer-beater after snatching a full-court pass out of midair to end the quarter by Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City was able to keep things close, and Dallas went into the second with a 36-32 lead.

The Maverick offense continued to hum during the first part of the second quarter thanks to Doncic and P.J. Washington, both of whom were scorching hot on that end of the floor throughout the first half. Doncic was locked in as a scorer and a passer, while Washington got into a groove from behind the three-point line and managed to get his playoff career-high in the first half.

It helped Dallas lead by as many as 14 points, but the Thunder were able to chip away, going on a 15-4 run powered by Gilgeous-Alexander that put the Mavs right back within their reach.

A Josh Green made three with nine seconds left gave Dallas a 68-62 lead as the teams went into the locker room for halftime. Washington led all scorers with 19 points, while Doncic was not far behind with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. As a team, the Mavericks were on excellent from behind the three-point line, knocking down 12 of their 24 attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander put up an 18-point, 4-rebound, 3-assist half for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams scored 14.