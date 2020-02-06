It’s been a big year for cats. And we’re not just talking about the live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical and utterly-strange classic. That one didn’t go over so well with critics (or moviegoers, for that matter). Not even James Cordon and Rebel Wilson could salvage that monstrosity from the litter pan.

But if you’re looking for some real live-action feline shenanigans, look no further than the halftime show at the Mavs-Grizzlies game at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night. We’re not sure who’s responsible for this furry randomness, but please believe that us crazy cat people out there are filled with gratitude and delight.

Anyone who is remotely familiar with these creatures knows too well the near impossibility of convincing a cat to do just about anything, which makes this all the more impressive.

The Mavs halftime show is these cats that sort of do tricks but they just need to be really convinced it’s worth their while and sometimes they just fully deny it. It rules. There’s like ten full minutes of this. pic.twitter.com/drMYF1sTfe — Ntilikinan & Kel (@NamelessRanger) February 6, 2020

The ladder hurdles are truly a feat. And not take anything away from this next one, but jumping inside a box is arguably among the top 3-5 instincts they are born with, somewhere between batting their paws at dangly things and sleeping 23.5 hours in a day.

This Is Where Amazing Happens pic.twitter.com/pdiRDzPReB — Jonny Auping (@JonnyAuping) February 6, 2020

But this orange kitty walking a balance beam while nudging a felt ball along is a remarkable achievement, given the wonderful paradox that cats are simultaneously the clumsiest and most agile creatures on the planet. Still, it was nothing compared to this big finale.

The Mavs halftime entertainment was a cat falling from a sorta tall height. https://t.co/yXBXR03fQz — Justin Brookhart (@justinbrookhart) February 6, 2020

Dear NBA, more of this, please.