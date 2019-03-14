Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to play the Nuggets on Thursday night in Denver, but that game may not be able to happen because the Mavs haven’t been able to get to Denver.

Like many travelers trying to fly in or out of Denver currently, the Mavs are experiencing significant flight delays due to the bomb cyclone that is currently dumping snow on the Colorado capital, along with high winds up to 80 mph at times. According to Sportsday, the Mavs were scheduled to fly out of Dallas at 3 p.m., but that was twice pushed back, once to 6 p.m. and eventually to Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Should the weather continue to prevent a flight in, it’s possible the game will have to be canceled and rescheduled for a later date. If possible, Friday the 15th could work for a reschedule as neither team plays that night, with Denver at home on the 16th as are the Mavs.

However, should the weather make even that date impossible, it becomes much trickier to find a makeup date. Neither team has a stretch of two days without games that match up with the other, meaning someone would have to play three straight nights in order to make the game up. The best option might be Monday, Mar. 25 when the Nuggets are scheduled to return home for a day off after a Sunday game in Indianapolis at 5 p.m. and a home game on Tuesday against the Pistons. The Mavs are off from the 23rd to the 26th, when they face the Kings at home.