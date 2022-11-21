The Dallas Mavericks played host to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, and took what they thought was a 59-52 lead into halftime after a stepback three-pointer from Luka Doncic just before the halftime buzzer.

However, the play was reviewed during halftime and it was determined that Luka’s heel stepped on the boundary line and, as such, there was no basket and should be two seconds left on the clock.

An odd start to the "2nd half" in Dallas 🤨 2 seconds will be played in the remainder of the 2nd. Then they will start the 3rd quarter. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/33tVhlGyZb — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 21, 2022

So, when the teams came out of the locker room after halftime, they actually played out the final two seconds of the first half, with Denver inbounding the ball from the other side of the court with the Dallas lead 56-52. Denver got the ball to Vlatko Cancar who launched a 50-foot shot that hit nothing but net to cut the deficit to one.

Cancar from beyond half court to end Q2 🎯 Start of Q3 on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/HYwd7trINg — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2022

That six-point swing proved very costly, as the game remained very close throughout the second half, with Michael Porter Jr. hitting what ended up being the game-winning three with just under a minute to play.

🚨 MICHAEL PORTER JR. GIVES THE NUGGETS THE LEAD 🚨 DEN 98 | DAL 97

Mavs ball with 6.7 remaining on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/3TbqSZBzbs — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2022

The Mavs didn’t score again, as a deep three from Doncic went begging at the buzzer, and the Nuggets ended up swiping a 98-97 win in Dallas despite the absences of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. It was a rough loss for a Dallas team that’s made something of a habit of losing to shorthanded teams this season, and after the game Luka was none too happy about the overturned three to end the half.

Luka Doncic in Mavs' locker room on wiped-off 3 at halftime buzzer: “I saw some videos. It doesn’t seem like it even touched the line. My heel was up.” On Slovenian pal Vlatko Cancar's Q2 heave after half: "It’s a real momentum, you know, but we can’t say that decided the game.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 21, 2022

It was a bizarre situation, but the league determined on review that Doncic’s foot hit the line and the Nuggets capitalized thanks, in part, to Cancar’s apparent obsession with hoisting halfcourt shots every day at practice.

Word from within the Nuggets is that Vlatko Cančar legitimately hoists roughly 50 practice halfcourt shots a day … apparently to stay ready for opportunities like he got tonight when the final two seconds of the first half were replayed. https://t.co/ZusuYj04AK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2022

They say practice makes perfect and his execution on that shot, swishing one from well beyond the midcourt line, was proof of concept and proved to be a massive swing in a one-point game.