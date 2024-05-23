The Western Conference Finals lived up to the hype in Game 1, as the Mavs and Timberwolves delivered a thrilling opener to their series, with Dallas swiping homecourt with a 108-105 road win on Wednesday night.

The game was tight throughout, with the biggest lead of the game being seven points for both teams — Minnesota in the second quarter and Dallas in the fourth. Neither squad was able to fully seize control, in large part due to the defensive effort of both. It was hard work on both sides to create consistent offense, and for the first three quarters the lead stars on both sides struggled to get going, as both defenses keyed in on slowing down Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.

They got support early from Kyrie Irving and Jaden McDaniels, respectively, with the Wolves taking a three-point halftime lead thanks to a strong three-point shooting half. They continued to have the three-point advantage in the third, thanks largely to Naz Reid coming off the bench to provide a lift, but they were not able to get to the rim against Dallas and that kept them from being in great rhythm.

Dallas had the opposite issue, as they were more effective from two-point range but were ice cold from three for most of the night. Even so, their defense and commitment to getting downhill kept them in the ball game until they finally got Doncic going in the fourth quarter. The star had 15 of his 33 points in the fourth, sparking a 13-0 Dallas run with three straight buckets to take the lead and (briefly) control of the game.

However, on the other side, Karl-Anthony Towns led a 13-1 response to push Minnesota back in front, as the big man finally emerged from an offensive slumber to hit some big shots and create some big plays with Edwards still not looking right — although he would hit a couple fourth quarter threes.

As was the case all game, the Mavs had an answer for Minnesota’s run, as they finally saw some threes go down, first by Luka and then by PJ Washington who had a rough night otherwise.

With under two minutes to go, it looked like Towns had tied the game with a putback dunk, but it was called a goaltend on the floor and quickly confirmed on a review (even though it looked very close).

From that point, it was Doncic that closed things out on both ends, first breaking up a lob to tie the game and then hitting the critical bucket to push Dallas’ lead out to four.

Things would get a touch dicey at the end when Josh Green fouled Mike Conley on a three in a four-point game, but Conley missed the second free throw before needing to purposefully miss the last, and Minnesota couldn’t tip it out to a shooter with two seconds left.