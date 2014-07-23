Maya Moore Makes WNBA History With 48-Point Night

Although it’s the NBA superstars who receive the bulk of basketball attention, there are multiple players in the WNBA who continue to impress on a nightly basis. None, however, more than Maya Moore, who just dropped 24 points in this past weekend’s all-star game, but doubled that output for a career-high last night.

The Minnesota Lynx phenom’s resume speaks for itself: After winning two National Championships at UConn, Moore was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. She won the Rookie of the Year award and helped her team win its first championship in franchise history. Fast-forward to July 2014, and she is now a two-time WNBA Champion, reigning Finals MVP, three-time All-Star and is leading the league in scoring by netting 24.1 points per game.

On Tuesday night, the legend of Moore continued to grow.

She dropped 48 points, good for the most single-game points in Lynx history and the second most in WNBA history, trailing only Riquna Williams‘ 51-point night with the Tulsha Shock last season.

The 6-0 winger shot 16-of-30 from the field, draining seven three-pointers while adding ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Moore was virtually unstoppable, getting into the paint when she pleased and seemingly knocking down every open took. She led the Lynx past the Atlanta Dream 112-108 in double overtime, improving their record to 18-6.

Following the game, Moore – per usual – kept her calm and modest demeanor:

“I knew the one way I could hurt my team was by thinking too much,” Moore told the Associated Press. “If it’s my shot and I’m open, shoot the ball. If it’s not, pass it to an open teammate.”

Sound advice from possibly the best female basketball player on earth right now.

