Amid another very fractured and bizarre season for amateur athletes, the McDonald’s All American Games have been canceled for the second straight year. But on Thursday, the nominees for the boy’s and girl’s teams were announced.

On the boy’s side, we already see names that have been on hype videos and NBA Draft breakdowns for years, from Paolo Banchero to Chet Holmgren. Many of these players could be in the NBA before long.

Hard work pays off ⛹️🍔 Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Boys Nominees — tag the first player you see. pic.twitter.com/FUMajNfCGl — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 18, 2021

And while the girl’s side will make us wait a while longer before we see these young hoopers in the pros, talent like No. 1 recruit and UConn commit Azzi Fudd, as well as the South Carolina trio of commits, Raven Johnson, Saniya Rivers and Senia Feigin, will all receive this nod before beginning what are sure to be prolific college careers.

https://twitter.com/McDAAG/status/1362431115202416642?s=20

This year’s McDonald’s games will indeed not be played, as the organization also announced on Thursday, but athletes will again keep the recognition of being finalists, as will those ultimately named to the teams.

“While we’re disappointed we can’t hold in-person games this year, that does not take away from the accomplishments of this class and they will forever be a part of the legendary group of past and present McDonald’s All Americans,” selection committee chairman Joe Wootten said in a statement.