One of the best surprises of the season has been the play of the Memphis Grizzlies, as they’ve managed to claw their way to 20-22 halfway through the season, good enough for the eighth spot in the Western Conference. For a team with low expectations given how many young players are on the roster, it’s been an impressive run, spurred on by the play of the near-unanimous midseason Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant.

Around Morant is a mixture of fellow youngsters and some journeyman veterans that seem to have found a comfortable playing home in Memphis. Among those vets is Solomon Hill, who is in his first season with the Grizzlies. Hill is enjoying one of his best shooting seasons of his career, finding a comfortable role spacing the floor around Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the rest of Memphis’ young, budding core.

He’s also embracing Memphis as his home off the floor, and ahead of the Grizzlies home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Hill hosted a screening of Just Mercy for 300 mentor-mentee pairs in the city, followed by a roundtable discussion on the problems with the criminal justice system. Dime spoke with Hill over the weekend about that experience and why he felt it was important, as well as some discussion of the Grizzlies recent hot streak and Morant’s impressive play as a rookie point guard.

What’s this first half of the season been like in seeing this young team come together and start playing really good basketball of late to get into position to battle for a playoff spot?

Yeah, you’ve got to give a lot of credit for the turnaround to the front office and the coaching staff. It’s one thing to put a team together that possibly looks good on paper and have high expectations for that team, and they don’t live up to expectations everyone around them has. It’s another thing for them to bring in the next generation of young players and then also being able to put a couple key pieces of veterans around them without going crazy over the salary cap.

And then it’s on us to go out there every night and compete for one another, I think one thing that really adds to our team is that we don’t have that one guy scoring-wise that just goes out every night and puts up 20-30 points. If you look at our scoreboard every night, it could be a number of guys that can get it going, with Ja at the helm feeding everybody and getting everybody going. I think with him, playing our point guard position, everyone feels like the sky is the limit. As long as we compete on the defensive end together, it’s fun out there.

I wanted to ask about Ja [Morant], because rookie point guards tend to have a steep learning curve both from adjusting your game to the speed of the NBA and learning to lead a team. What’s impressed you the most about his transition to the NBA and the apparent calm he has on the floor?

I think that’s it. That calm. He’s not overly trying to compensate or trying to show doubters. He’s not going out there every night to try and make a name for himself. He goes out there and he just plays the game how he knows how to play. I think that sense of calm that we get from him, it radiates through the locker room, cause we’re all out there for him. The plays that he’s making, you know, everyone just gravitates to him and we’re ready to ride with him. And that’s tough because the point guard position is probably one of the most competitive positions in the league. Especially with how the game has changed with how you have more scoring guards in today’s game than anything, but he has that dog in him. He wants to go out and compete with the best of them and he brings it every single night.