As one of the young up-and-coming teams in the league, it is their young, dynamic scorers who get all the attention. But please believe, it’s their defense that has teams flustered. We only wish people would start to notice … Yes, we are talking about the Grizzlies rather than the Thunder, the team Memphis beat last night by six to move a season-high seven games over .500. For much of the early portion of last season, Memphis and Oklahoma City were linked together as the next in-line in the West, both teams bent on ruining somebody’s season in the playoffs. The Grizzlies slowed while the Thunder took off to become the feel-good story of the league. Last night, they met up and Memphis’ Tony Allen (20 points) summed it up after the game when he told reporters, “We needed it more than they did.” Allen played like it, harassing Kevin Durant all over the court (23 points) and spearheading a tough 107-101 win. The balanced attack from Memphis was impressive – every starter was in double figures in the 10 to 20-point range … Durant struggled for much of the night (8-20 from the field), but he did have a vicious one-handed finish on the break in the first quarter … It wasn’t nicer than this guy’s dunks though … Read More: A T-Wolve got MVP chants last night, the Hornets tried to keep up without CP, and LaMarcus Aldrige has become a killer
We Found the New Thunder, MVP Chants Rain Down in Minnesota
No love for Artest?
He was funny as hell in Game time
lowrys rounding up nicely
that pic of z-bo is gold
and blazers down by 4? shouldn’t it be orl
Could swear Sportscenter said Love BROKE the record…
92021, you’re right. I heard them say Love broke the record too. Now, who’s telling the truth?
KNICKS SHOULDA KEPT Z-BO…HE IS DA TRUF
So “Superman” is suspended for a game and a guy named Clark is his replacement?
^ ROFL at En Fuego
the knicks were playing the Utah Zombies. Devin Harris will be traded again in no time.
Austin… come back
The double-double thing has been very confusing. I believe Kevin Love just set the single season record w/ 51 in a row…Moses Malone had 51 in a row over two seasons. So Love now has the single-season record and one more from him will be the all-time record regardless of time.
Stop believing everything Sports Center tells you… Try NBATV instead. He tied Malone with 51 in a row (but MM did it over 2 seasons).
I don’t understand how “MVP chants were raining down in Minnesota” and then later in Smack it says there were “some” MVP chants…
I guess the “rain” must of been more of a drizzle.
random: does Lebron travel at the end of that Sprite commercial? it looks like it to me
Sprite + Crab Dribble = Career Pass from refs
Things to be in place in the East for Celts – Magic and Bulls – Heat semi finals. That’s not good news for the Heat (0 / 3 vs Chicago)
What happened to all of the Kevin Durant hype? He was projected to win everything this year: MVP, Scoring Champ, 6th Man, Most Improved, Class Clown, Most Likely To Become Famous, Triple Crown, and a Dundie Award for Whitest Sneakers.
^^lmao
not a dundie though lol
@That’s What Up – This whole crying Heat thing would have been awesome for Austin, his spin on how this means they want it more than anybody else and Lebron is the league MVP and most emotional player.
KLove is beasting, that is a crazy streak. Teams have been trying to stop him but dude keeps sqeaking them out then busts out a 20/20.
I’m sure if a team wanted to break K-Loves streak, they would put him in foul trouble early. Not like he is the greatest defender to begin with. Even still his per minute boards are up there, the only thing you can do is keep him off the floor.
If you are lucky he gets double T’s early. All streaks come to an end sooner or later, but I think he caries this out for the rest of the season.
^ Nope
what tha?! only 1 comment?
@Claw — I don’t know who was crying, so I can’t really opine on it. Maybe it was Bosh, Wade and LeBron crying; maybe it was Eddie House, Juwan Howard and Mike Bibby. Maybe it was the trainer, the video coordinator and an assistant coach. I will say, though, that anybody who has played competitive sports has probably felt like crying after a tough loss at least once. I remember D-Fish and Kobe crying on the bench after losing in the 2003 playoffs, Adam Morrison crying in the NCAA Tournament, Big Baby crying in Boston … it happens.
…and the DIME readers crying when they heard you were leaving
DFish and Kobe cried because our bid for 4peat ended..
I cried too lol fu#$kin Spurs..
Kevin Love is a beast for that streak.. Media can be SO retarded i read some shit where they said the Twolves are below .500 when he goes for 20-20.. MAYBE ITS BECAUSE HIS TEAM IS ASS.. But anyways props to the kid i never thought hed be shit but a 3pt specialist..
LMAO @ F&F but he do got most likely to become famous on lock lmaooooooooooo
And WTF is FOX doing letting Whitlock write all these basketball articles?!!?
I havent read ONE.. regardless of him bashing the Heat and Lebron lol
ONCE AGAIN>>> Dude knows shit about basketball
@ DIME
Can you guys please stop using that Randolph pic? Sir Lancelot and the Excalibur pose is not a good look.
Really though, Durant was THE Golden Boy of the NBA. MVP voting had Durant projected to win in a landslide while his team would casually win 55 games, get 1st round HCA, he would date a Kardashian, appear on the Biggest Loser, and drop 35 ppg. Where is his hype now? Shall we just call him the Iceman 2.0
He survived his slump now where is his MVP scoring streak?
Tough loss against Portland without our MVP..
With Bulss rolling right now, it seems that theirs only one player in the planet that can beat them… ANd it’s their own: Kyle fucking Korver.
I mean, come on, you were paid to make jumpers, cause you can’t really do anything else…
Why do you have to miss 3-4 STRAIGHT jumpers in the end, almost costing the Bulls a win?
LOl @ QQ
Fuck that Korver guy. Always punking people on TV.
Jarrett Jack sure did have a longer career in the NBA than I thought he would. His jumper has improved in a major way, and he’s still a chippy little a-hole who backs down from no one. He was going at D-Rose on both sides of the ball, and I definitely respect that.
It’s funny how folks thought the Thunder was ready to challenge in the West this year, and all that happened was the status quo (Spurs in an odd-numbered year running through most of the league). Gonna be a great playoff run for the NBA this year, nonetheless.
uh huhhhhhh…you know what it is…..stat and melo stat and melo stat and melo
and still no one talking about the Grizzles when they are arguably the 4th best team in the west
@Austin – I hear ya, but seriously a regular season game against Chitown? You can be pissed and break sh*t for knowing you just didn’t execute but crying is saved for playoffs where you leave it all on the court and watching that game I didn’t get the vibe that this was a playoff do or die game.
I didn’t make this up, off CBS Sports on Lebron being sued:
So the AJC goes on to report that James basically told the club he’d committed to he simply didn’t want to make the appearance. The competing club is denying that James is scheduled to appear there. The plaintiff club states that their problem isn’t with James, but with his “agent” for party promotions, Chubbie Baby. Yes, that’s his name. He’s apparently an Ohio rapper with his own blog who is a big fan of guns, or at least was in 2008 at the time of his arrest on a concealed weapons charge.
Lebron: “Has Harvard problems but getting community college advice” – Jason Whitlock
Sounds like a job for Judge Mathis.
Cmon Austin, your boy needs to surround himself around better “managers”. Chubbie Baby is doing your party promotions and who the hell gave him the advice on doing the decision? He’s a young guy and needs to get legit representation. World Wide Wes? That is who I want making my decisions. All the talent in the world, but damn surround yourself with people SMARTER than you not at the same level.
“Lebron, we got club lined up willing to have a midnight sunglasses bash, you in?”
“Yeah, Lebron will go. After Lebron and friends blowout the Hawks, Lebron will roll through. Lebron will be posing for pictures, Lebron might even do a little two step and me might even teach you how to Catdaddy. Lebron gonna have his managers check with Lebron’s coach before Lebron can attend. But Lebron gonna tell you right now, Lebron will be there. Lebron gonna break out the Presidential Tented shades with the Lebron logo over the lenses.”
*3AM*
“Where the Fuk is Lebron?”
@F&F – You’re killing me man, you gotta keep that schtick up in tomorrow’s smack.
Heat losing right now, Lebron is trying to kill it so the crying game goes away but damn they might lose this one also and the Lakers on tap.