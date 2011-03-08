We Found the New Thunder, MVP Chants Rain Down in Minnesota

03.08.11

As one of the young up-and-coming teams in the league, it is their young, dynamic scorers who get all the attention. But please believe, it’s their defense that has teams flustered. We only wish people would start to notice … Yes, we are talking about the Grizzlies rather than the Thunder, the team Memphis beat last night by six to move a season-high seven games over .500. For much of the early portion of last season, Memphis and Oklahoma City were linked together as the next in-line in the West, both teams bent on ruining somebody’s season in the playoffs. The Grizzlies slowed while the Thunder took off to become the feel-good story of the league. Last night, they met up and Memphis’ Tony Allen (20 points) summed it up after the game when he told reporters, “We needed it more than they did.” Allen played like it, harassing Kevin Durant all over the court (23 points) and spearheading a tough 107-101 win. The balanced attack from Memphis was impressive – every starter was in double figures in the 10 to 20-point range … Durant struggled for much of the night (8-20 from the field), but he did have a vicious one-handed finish on the break in the first quarter … It wasn’t nicer than this guy’s dunks thoughRead More: A T-Wolve got MVP chants last night, the Hornets tried to keep up without CP, and LaMarcus Aldrige has become a killer

