Minus two rotation players and facing elimination on the road, the Phoenix Mercury gutted out a huge win over the Las Vegas Aces for the franchise’s fifth WNBA Finals. The intensity on both sides to start the game was incredible, and as tends to happen in big-time playoff games, the superstars set the stage.

Brittney Griner was engaged and aggressive from the jump, scoring 15 points in the first half. Her Phoenix frontcourt mate, Brianna Turner, brought the same energy on defense and on the glass, tallying two steals, two blocks and seven boards in the first half alone.

The glue for Phoenix, despite being without starting wing Kia Nurse (torn ACL) and backup wing Sophie Cunningham (ankle), came in the form of veteran guard Shey Peddy, who matched Turner with two steals and a gutsy 11 points.

Playoff @SheyP11 is on 🔥 Anyone else getting déjà vu? 😏 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/HKvr4Cihz6 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 9, 2021

On the other side, reigning MVP A’ja Wilson reminded everyone why she has that trophy on her shelf, mustering up a fire only she has to open this win-or-go-home contest. Wilson attacked the offensive glass and found her way into nine points in the first half.

As with Phoenix, it was a battle of post players, with fellow Aces starter Liz Cambage also coming out with a level of intensity that matched the stakes of the game. Cambage battled Griner down low and tapped into the Aces’ offensive flow herself.

Las Vegas took over to open the third, powering to a 14-0 run led by Wilson, Cambage, and point guard Chelsea Gray. After the Aces ripped off a 24-0 run in the third period in Game 4 on Wednesday, the recipe looked the same in Game 5, as Las Vegas brought a connectivity and effort level that the depleted Mercury couldn’t match.

BUCKETS AFTER BUCKETS FOR THE @LVAces 🔒 They are cookin' and are on a 14-0 run 🔥 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/a0DA9mFflA — WNBA (@WNBA) October 9, 2021

The legendary Diana Taurasi took a seat with about 4:30 to go in the third after missing her fifth triple of the night, the Aces still in control of the game. Griner was able to get to the line a couple times, but Phoenix went more than six minutes without a made field goal. Taurasi checked back in at 3:08.