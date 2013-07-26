Metta World Peace To Change Name Again When He Joins The Knicks Next Year

The artist formerly known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace, is at it again, but this time he’s not making it legal. Unlike the baffling name change from Ron Artest to Metta World Peace that was legally made official in September of 2011, Metta will not be going through the rigamarole of changing his moniker in the eyes of the law. He’s still changing his name for the second time, though, according to a recent interview with ClevverNews.

Everyone will now be wondering what the new name will be, which is exactly what Metta is hoping. He wouldn’t tell ClevverNews’ host, Deidre Behar, only that it would be different, though not legal since “that’s too much work.” Also, Metta plans to legally (again) change his name once his career is over.

The Queensbridge native could be trolling everyone and just return to his birth name, Ronald William Artest, Jr. That name used to blare loudly from the stands at La Salle Academy’s gym while Ron was in high school, and at Madison Square Garden while Ron was playing for St. John’s University.

What we can tell you is MWP wants all Los Angeles residents to report animal abuse.

What do you think MWP’s name will be in New York next season?

