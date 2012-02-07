Miami Nice: Converse Open Gym

The gym was open for Miami basketball players this past weekend and we were lucky enough to be a part of it. We’ve posted stories about Converse Open Gym in this space in the past, but Saturday’s event was something new, something different for basketball players 16-24.

Converse took over the famed Jose Marti Rec Center in Little Havana for the day, and more than 500 players came through to play ball, compete for kicks, and hang out with and listen to Miami’s top radio personality, DJ Laz. Throughout the day, players rolled into the gym with their five, and went at it with other Miami ballplayers. Teams that won seven games in a row earned themselves brand new pairs of Converse Defcon hoop kicks – a feat that was achieved three times throughout the day.

When guys were not playing, they lined up to get free haircuts in the Converse Open Gym barber station or to get free lessons from Scratch DJ Academy’s DJ D-Up. Check out some pics of the day at Jose Marti and be on the lookout for upcoming Open Gym events.