San Diego State men’s basketball will play for a national championship. Despite trailing by 14 points in their Final Four tilt against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night in Houston, the Aztecs were able to scratch and claw their way back into the game and give themselves a chance to win on the final possession.

While it didn’t look pretty for a few seconds, Lamont Butler was able to make something happen. The junior guard went 1-on-1 and was able to pull up from inside the three-point line, where he knocked down a jumper as time expired that gave San Diego State a thrilling, 72-71 win.

This was the first game of the evening, as UConn and Miami will square off in the other national semifinal. The Hurricanes watched the end of the game from the tunnel at NRG Stadium, which meant they got a chance to check out Butler’s heroics first-hand. Fortunately, someone thought it would be a good idea to put a camera on them and get their reaction in the event that something crazy happened, and as you can see, their players were in awe of how the first game ended.

Even @CanesHoops were shook by the buzzer beater 😮 pic.twitter.com/I1YOPTetj2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

I had a similar reaction, and my guess is that applies to most people.