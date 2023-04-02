Saturday’s Final Four matchup between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Florida Atlantic Owls was notable before it even began. Both programs operate outside of the traditional power-conference structure and, while both San Diego State and Florida Atlantic are worthy national semifinalists by the metrics, it was an “off the radar” matchup by conventional standards. Still, the Aztecs and Owls put together a memorable 40-minute battle in Houston, and San Diego State’s Lamont Butler became a folk hero with a game-winner at the buzzer to send the Aztecs to the national final. LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱 THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023 The first salvo of the evening came from San Diego State’s Matt Bradley. Bradley, the leading scorer for the Aztecs this season, struggled mightily in the South Regional, shooting 3-for-17 and combining for eight points in two games. On Saturday, he opened by making his first four shots, including a trio of three-pointers, to give the Aztecs a 14-5 lead. Bradley feeling it early 😤 @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/Tnhnkfpt0y — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 1, 2023 Matt Bradley is 3/3 from deep already ☔️ #MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/6JvAS5YoIt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2023 On the other side, FAU guard Nick Boyd was feeling it in his own right. He buried three of his first four attempts from three-point distance, keeping the Owls in touch. Nick Boyd nails his 3rd three of the night! 👀#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/Oz9nVmW5OZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2023 Both teams were red-hot from three-point range at the outset, eschewing the traditional norm of perimeter shooting struggles in a dome setting. Once the barrage slowed to some degree, FAU grabbed control with a 12-2 run to take a ten-point lead. The Owls executed at a high level on offense and also held the Aztecs to just two points in more than five minutes. The defensive effort on one end leads to a triple on the other 🔥#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/4PgtenlNdJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2023 FAU led by a seven-point margin at the halftime break, scoring 40 points against a San Diego State that did not allow more than 64 points in any full game during the month of March. The Owls shot 54 percent from the field with six three-pointers, putting up nearly 1.3 points per possession against an elite defensive opponent.

On the other side, the Aztecs erased a 14-point deficit in the second half, becoming just the fifth team ever to come back from that margin or greater in a Final Four game. It wasn’t pretty from Brian Dutcher’s team, but the Aztecs shot 4-for-7 from three-point range and generated numerous second-chance opportunities before Butler became the hero. While much of the attention was on Florida Atlantic in the midst of a memorable run from a previously unheralded program, San Diego State’s run to the title game is also program-defining. The Aztecs will meet either UConn or Miami for the national title on Monday, and San Diego State’s elite-level defense will be difficult for either potential opponent to navigate.