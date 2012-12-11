Miami Shoots The Nets Off Against Atlanta; The Spurs Beat Linsanity

If you checked out Miami’s 101-92 win against the Hawks last night, then you probably heard this statistic more than once: Atlanta had not allowed a single team to shoot above 50 percent against them all season. Impressive. Fittingly, they went into South Beach and got blitzed by 58 percent shooting from the Heat, including big nights from LeBron James (27 points, six missed shots), Dwyane Wade (26 points, two missed shots) and Norris Cole (10 points and zero missed shots). James, in particular, looked like he was on another planet. At one point, he even jumped to another planet, catching a lob from Cole on the break that looked like a glitch in 2K because he got up so high. He also had a left-handed putback dunk in the first half that would’ve been a top-10 staple on its own. James, and Wade, are a combined 41-for-57 over their last two games … Anytime you rely on three triples from Josh Smith (22 points) and four from DeShawn Stevenson to give yourself a first half lead, as the Hawks did last night, you know you’re walking on thin ice. But shoot, anytime you allow DeShawn Stevenson to attempt 11 three-pointers without someone escorting him off the premises, you probably deserve to lose … Golden State knocked Charlotte out in the first round last night in their eight-point win. The Warriors – the best team no one knows about – made 18 of their first 21 shots as Charlotte was conceding buckets at the rim like Romney did votes. After a while of seeing the Warriors shacking up in his own living room, they had Michael Jordan looking like this. Stephen Curry (27 points, seven boards, seven assists) was flowing, and had four early dimes off the dribble that were sick. He also ripped Kemba Walker (24 points) at one point, and finished on the break with a crazy up-and-under reverse layup … The Walker/Curry matchup was especially interesting to watch, even if they didn’t always check each other. They’re so different, and yet their situations are uniquely similar. Both have something to prove: Curry with his injuries; Kemba with a bad rookie season on a horrible team. But they both have legitimate shots at being All-Stars over the next five years. So who would you take on your franchise? Curry has the jump shot that should prolong a career if his body doesn’t fail him first, and he’s a very creative passer. Walker gets to the tin whenever he wants, and competes so hard that at least twice a game he ends up on the canvas looking like Pacquiao did this weekend. Plus, he has one of the most underrated handles in the league, and is two years younger … And in Portland, the Blazers beat the Raptors so bad (92-74) that one of Toronto’s players (we’re speaking of Amir Johnson here) took out his frustration by getting ejected and then throwing his mouthpiece at the ref. Weird … Keep reading to hear about the return of Linsanity …
Miami Shoots The Nets Off Against Atlanta; The Spurs Beat Linsanity
#Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs #Atlanta Hawks #Golden State Warriors #Miami Heat #Stephen Curry #LeBron James
uproxx 12.11.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs#Atlanta Hawks#Golden State Warriors#Miami Heat#Stephen Curry#LeBron James
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago