LeBron Runs Through L.A.; Paul Pierce Won’t Let Boston Lose

LeBron James is becoming his own hyperbole, his game better than anything performed at the Grammys on Sunday night. The real show has become what King James is doing every game, so fine tuned is his game right now with his fifth 30-point and 60-percent shooting game in a row. The Lakers held tough and made the game interesting, and Kobe kept up his end of the deal with 28 points, six boards and nine dimes in Miami’s 107-97 win. Dwyane Wade was indispensable in this one, too, with 30 points and an up-and-under fast-break dunk over Dwight Howard that looked more like “old Dwyane” than almost anything he’s done this year after offseason knee surgery. He deserved all the attention from Kobe guarding him nearly the entire time, leaving Metta World Peace to stay on the island no person wants to visit: guarding LeBron (32 points, seven boards, four assists). In a couple notable stretches, James took MWP’s odd open stance and ran to the rim for an and-one with five seconds left on the shot clock, then did the same the next time down as the third quarter ended. When he missed a free throw, the ball got popped out to LBJ for a cold-blooded three. You knew it then this game was over… or maybe it was Norris Cole‘s impossibly high, over-the-shoulder oop to James in the open court â€” he jumped from about 12 feet out â€” that did it. It’s all starting to blend together. … Someone has emerged in every win since Rajon Rondo went down for Boston, and Sunday it was Paul Pierce‘s time. The Truth had an amazing night with 27 points, 14 boards, 14 dimes, a three to send the game into 3OT and a 118-114 triple OT win that broke Denver’s nine-game win streak. This is the team that will not die right now. Jason Terry, after one of his worst starts to a season, stroked with 26 points, and KG had 20 and 18 boards. Will the All-Star break help or hurt this team’s momentum? … Andre Miller is usually the Nugs’ closer but he let Terry steal the ball from him in the final minute, then went for the game-winning three (CLANK) with about 13 seconds left. That couldn’t have been the play drawn up. … The sure sign of how good of a Sunday it was is knowing Carmelo Anthony‘s 42-point night is the third game mentioned. He lost to the Clippers 102-88 after Chris Paul (25 points) shook the rust off and Blake Griffin (17 and 17) treated Madison Square Garden like a SlamBall arena with a couple of seismic dunks. The Tribe Called Bench is slowing reforming into its old self, as evidence by Jamal Crawford getting 27 points, and five reserves having a plus/minus of at least plus-10 (no LAC starter was better than plus-five). … Hit the jump to read about the best point guard of the night …