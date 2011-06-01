Miami Wins Game 1; Wade & LeBron Are The Difference

There’s a difference between LeBron and D-Wade and everybody else. Last night, they showed it, taking over in the final five minutes the way very few players (and even fewer teammates) can. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Heat will take it, going up 1-0 over Dallas with a 92-84 win. Late in the game, all we wanted to see were some baskets. The first half was ugly, but the fourth quarter was one hideous fadeaway after one missed free throw after one off-ball foul after one annoying commentator comment. It didn’t really feel like Game 1 of the Finals. It didn’t feel like the biggest game of LeBron and Dirk‘s lives. But then D-Wade (22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) came out of his week-long slumber, first hitting a J, then blocking Shawn Marion‘s “shot” (16 points, 10 rebounds) before dropping a pull-up trey. Then a few possessions later, LeBron (24 points, nine rebounds, five assists) caught Dallas peeking and threw down a three-point haymaker on the Mavs’ heads. After that, Wade nearly went coast-to-coast and fed Chris Bosh (19 points, nine rebounds) for a dunk. Up 10 with a minute left, Wade drove and lofted a shovel lob that LeBron punched down for punctuation. Game time … The crew from “Men of a Certain Age” was in the house last night, filming Mike Bibby, Juwan Howard and Jason Kidd. After Howard got a rebound (and a standing O from the crowd) and made a free throw, Van Gundy started drawing parallels between the Fab Five and these Miami Heat. He called Howard “the voice of reason.” Yeah, we’re sure the Big Three listen to Howard and his tales of peach baskets and hi-top fades … In the opening minutes, there were cross matches galore. Joel Anthony on Dirk. Marion on D-Wade. Even DeShawn Stevenson was matching up with LeBron. Dallas’ starting lineup, ironically one of their worst lineups in the playoffs, once again fell behind early. Before Kidd‘s back-to-back threes at the four-minute mark, they had just five points. Still, for much of the first half, the Heat were playing in the mud, so frantic that it ended up hurting them. Against Dallas’ zone to start the second quarter, they didn’t look anything like the team that steamrolled through the East. They were too anxious. But their defense was ridiculous, holding the best offensive team in the playoffs to just 44 first-half points. With Dirk struggling, the Mavs were just as bad. Outside of Jason Terry (12 points) playing with tattoo money, the team couldn’t hit a damn shot. But just before the half, Dirk (27 points) did his German Jesus thing, hitting two buckets in a row before setting up a Marion dunk and Dallas pulled back ahead. The score would’ve been even lower had it not been for a combined 12 three-pointers … Did they really plug in a commercial in between the starting lineup introductions? If they were trying to build up the drama, it wasn’t working. It just made us mad. Kudos though to whomever set up Cee Lo‘s “F#$% You” to help ring in Dallas … The Mavs started the second half on a 7-0 run and controlled the third quarter until a James trey put Miami up one late in the frame. Then, he made a crazy fallaway three at the buzzer to put the Heat up four going into the fourth, even more unbelievable because he seemed to be going for it. A falling-out-of-bounds, heavily-contested trey was what he wanted? Unreal … Where was Terry in the second half? Where was Tyson Chandler (four rebounds)? J.J. Barea (1-for-8 shooting)? Peja (zero points)? Dallas doesn’t have a chance if it’s gonna be Dirk creating/finishing and no one else. Dirk also said that he tore a tendon in his finger last night and will have to wear a splint the rest of the series. Hopefully it wasn’t his ring finger … We had dozens of people hit us up last night complaining about the refs. Listen, it’s just getting annoying now. If you think it’s that bad, and are convinced the NBA won’t allow certain people to lose, then why watch? You had fans wildin’ out on both sides, absolutely convinced the NBA was screwing them over. There were a few questionable calls both ways last night … Mark Jackson was in rare form last night, so we couldn’t not give a shout out to this video. … Dwight Howard said he doesn’t want to be like Shaq. Yeah okay. But at least he did give his first real indication yesterday that he wants to be in Orlando longterm. Do you believe him? … The NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Detroit Pistons to Tom Gore. Now after days of flip-flopping with John Kuester, they can officially move on without him … The Jazz still haven’t decided whether they will pick up C.J. Miles’ option for $3.7 million. If they don’t, expect some contending teams to make a run at the six-year vet because of his size and shooting ability … And as long as the move is approved by some suits, former NBA player Damon Stoudamire will move from the NBA sideline to the college game, joining the University of Memphis coaching staff … We’re out like Michael McDonald.
Am I the only one that caught the press conference and thought Bron looked like he was bout to host Family Feud? Corny ass
People were complaining about the refs because they absolutely ruined the fucking game. The reffing was a disaster, I don’t think I’ve seen such bullshit since 2006. Completely killed the Mavs when they were making runs, then giving them weak ass make up calls so the total fouls lined up.
I didn’t order league pass this year (usually I order 2-3 packages) because of the horrible state of the officiating in the league, but this shit seriously turns me off as a fan. Stern really has to step the fuck up and fix this issue, or get the fuck out of the commish’s office and let a real man with real fucking balls take over this shit.
Even fucking JVG was talking shit on the refs in real time, and he’s the only guy with the balls to bad mouth the league on tv. The other announcers are trying to hush him the entire game, when he’s the only guy who is talking like a fucking man.
How did Haywood get rejected by the rim on an open dunk? The guy is 7 fucking feet tall, he only needs to jump an asian cock length to dunk, and he STILL missed, wtf? I’m only 6’8, but if I missed an open dunk like that, my 4 year old daughter would spit in my face and “boom” me in the junk.
i dont care what he wear as long as they’re winnin… lol
The Miami Heat was on fire. Offensively and Defensively. Wade and James chemistry at the paint is ridiculously awesome. Giving love in every play.
i haven’t watched the game, but it seems that again dirk did his thing and his teammates failed to show up. and once again, if mavs lose, it would be all dirk’s fault. he may even been called soft and what not…
miami heat don’t cheat they go out and compete
it’s your pride they seek, your heart they eat.
dallas was the baddest in round 1, 2 and 3
but this is the finals and they playing the heat
mark cuban sounds the ringer cuz dirk hurt a finger
lebron hitting 3s betta than alicia keys is a singer
batman or robin who cares who’s the winger
cuz they both fight hard but it aint jerry springer
deshawn was a pawn of jay-z’s diss song
so lebron flexed his arm and played like a don
wade caught fire in the 4th and went so far gone
who’s gonna stop these heat when their games are on ?
lame.
peja hitting is a bonus. you can’t count on that. never could.
Told you Barea was getting shut the fuck down this series. the fact he scores at all in this league just shows the lack of effort/talent on defense NBA players have. No way he should be driving to the lane.
Stern won’t let Cuban get a ring. he holds grudges man. say what you want but them refs are employed by stern. Stern don’t play.
@ bieber
lol
The game:
Ive seen all of Dallas’ games since the 1st round (the Heats as well – hurray for university lol!). It was clear that Dallas was out of their comfort zone while Miami played the game exactly like they’ve done all playoffs long.
The Heat didnt adjust their game, then came out and willed their style of basketball on Dallas making the Mavs the team that needs to adjust which isnt exactly a confidence boost.
As i wrote yesteday game 1 was huge. There are bound to be some good games still to be played, but everyone with a bit of common sense can see which way this series is going.
man – james is unbelieveable right now. if he’s hitting those long 2’s and 3’s consistantly last year… lets not get into that.
mark cuban can’t catch a break. he shuts the f up and david stern still trying to screw him. some of those calls definately swung momentum to miami, but when lebron is hittin turnaround fadeaway 3’s like at the end of the 3rd, as much as i hate to say it, it don’t matter.
question for ya’ll – is lebron playing (shooting) better now because he’s got other stars to feed off or is it just experiance and adjustments to his form?
mav’s can still steal game 2 – be a more interesting series if they do, otherwise it could be a sweep
Ugly. Weak. Boring. Fixed. So lousy it felt scripted. Cheesy as hell. Like 80’s wrestling.
And those were just the intros.
The game was pretty much the same.
It felt like watching ‘sports entertainment’. lol
…And here we go with the referee crap. At least the last few days off spared me from hearing people come up with crazy conspiracy theories and whine about calls and no-calls.
Look, if Stern was having all of this “fixed,” why on Earth would he NOT have it be Heat/Lakers right now? That would have been the highest-rated Finals series easily. Or why wouldn’t he have fixed the WCF to have OKC and shiny new superstar Kevin Durant beat Dallas? Why would he allow the Hawks to beat the Magic? Or why allow the ECF to only go 5 games when he could have made it go 7 games and get more money for the League?
Funny how people pick and choose when they think Stern is fixing games and when the players are deciding the outcome. If you really think the NBA is fixed, then don’t ever refer to a player as “clutch” again. Because if the outcome is predetermined, there’s no such thing as a pressure moment. You’ve never heard of a “clutch” pro wrestler, have you?
AB
Personally, I don’t think it is “scripted”, but more like the reffing is just straight out BAD. First half, the game was called really loose, second half there was phantom foul after phantom foul. It isn’t fixed, but the refs completely alter the game and leave their fingerprints all over it, I’m not saying they are doing it in a manner that indicates a desired outcome, but can you deny that the refs are fucking with the result, even if it is random like a force of nature?
Its funny how Dallas fans complain about the Reffs … The only reason it was a 10 point game was the reffs … Other wise would be a 25 piece … The white european shoot first drive second team got 10 more FT than the brothers I’m gonna dunk everytime that got the ball team …
@Austin B…..I agree with you regarding the clutch argument. You HAVE to make the shots first before a match is over. but i guess a lot of people here complain that some players, mainly superstars, get an unfair help from referees, so that they have to work less for their points. but i agree that it’s not predetermined, that is impossible to achieve in my opinion. the game is just too complex to be able to determine who will get to the finals.
P.S. I didn’t see the game last night, so I can’t say for sure if the referees sucked. but i guess there were several BS calls on both sides as always.
GO MAVS
The Mavs had the advantage at the free throw line, shooting 32 free throws to Miami’s 26. Anyone saying the refs screwed the Mavs again is just making excuses for them.
The Undertaker. 19-0 in Wrestlemania. As ‘clutch’ as a pro wrestler can be. hehehe
Are free throws the only basis for saying the refs screwed the game? Why does everyone compare FTAs when someone says the refs messed with the game? JFC.
FTA was the basis of the Cuban Whistle Crisis of ’06. Obviously there are other ways to screw a game, but that’s not what happened last night.
I didnt notice anything peculiar with the officiating last night. nothing out of the ordinary that we havent all seen before.
…but just like other major businesses (and sports), there IS organized crime in the nba.
Word Austin
I actually had a buddy, a Lakers fan as I am, crying that the playoffs were fixed.
The heat and mavs both only lost THREE games in route to the finals that not fixing it’s ASS kicking
Obviously they would’ve fixed it for the Lakers
People are lost find something else to whine about I don’t want to hear it
That wasn’t the prettiest game but Wade and LBJ stepped up at the end and got some highlights worth watching on Sports Center. If not for those 2 guys, the highlight reel would have been 4 seconds.
I don’t think the refs intentionally leaned one way last night. They just missed calls…. for both sides.
I have a question though. When a player retrieves a loose ball on the floor and is on his knees…. if he gets up, THAT’s a travel, right?? To my knowledge, if a player is on his knees or sitting on his ass, that becomes their “pivot foot”. It doesn’t matter if the player’s feet are touchgin the ground also… the knee or ass becomes the pivot. I ask this question because it happened with 2 minutes into the game. There was a loose ball and Lebron got control of it while he was on his knees and wasn’t dribbling. He stood up from his knees, again no dribbling, and the refs didn’t blow a whistle. To my knowledge, that should have been a travel, and it was a blatant one. It didn’t affect anything but still, that was a bad missed call. Can someone else confirm, or debunk? Thanks
^^^^ …and just to clarify, I would have asked the same question if it was Jason Kidd who got the loose ball on his knees, and stood up without dribbling.
JAY
You are a hater…refs would NEVER miss a call…
@Jay
Your right that is a travel .. I couldn’t understand why it wasn’t called.
Austin Burton, obviously, is david $tern doing a rope-a-dope.
@JAY
In the NBA players are allowed to stand up and it is not traveling. I believe it is a travel in NCAA.
Is anyone else sick of Chris Bosh’s act now? He doesn’t get back on D so he cherry picks an open dunk and then screams like he just emerged from a gladiator duel… he gets fouled lightly going to the hoop but can’t finish but thumps his chest like he’s just won them the ‘ship. In less minutes his SG and SF had more rebounds than him… I’m done with that fool. I hope Miami doesn’t win just so he isn’t wearing a ring.
i guess we all play b-ball here…as our coach used to say…the only people who complain about the refs are those who lose the game
players make the shots, make the shots and the refs can’t eff it up for you.
Tight game last night, let’s see 6 more just like it, only with better shooting.
I’m a huge Mavs fan and I thought the foul situation was more or less even. Heck, the Mavs shot more FTs than the Heat.
JoshG
No, that rule is across the board. HS, to College, to FIBA, to NBA. I’ve seen it called correctly at all levels.
Why do you think guys dive for balls and don’t get up? It’s simple… it’s not allowed. The knee becomes a pivot, like a player’s butt is a pivot if he’s sitting, or his stomach if he’s lying face first. It’s a different story if a player gathers the ball while sitting/kneeling, then starts to dribble before standing up. <–that's legal.
The only exemption to the rule is if a player dives for the ball and starts to slide… that movement is not a travel. HOWEVER, if that sliding player comes to a stop, and makes any attempt to stand up, or rolls over, it's a travel. I've seen it called in the NBA a few occasions as recently as this past regular season.
Unless the NBA has a different set of rules for the Finals, that should have been a travel.
@beiber newz: you are a fag
JAY
They don’t actually have anything called “traveling” in the nba…and since it was LeBron, it was actually just a new rule called “crap dribble”.
LOL @ control
Basturd.
Holla @ Mrs. Sogga.
Complaining about the refs again lol … I thought both teams had some bad calls .. And dallas got more FT attempts …
But like i have said before .. Dallas has not faced a defense like this … First half .. They knocked down some shots .. Then the heat defense kicked in …
“They don’t actually have anything called “traveling” in the nba…”
I’m starting to believe that. It’s nuts. i don’t know if the refs are just not calling them, or they just don’t see them. I was leaning towards ‘them not seeing it’, until Lebron stood up. You could even see it in his face and body language. He couldn’t believe it wasn’t called. He got up, looked at the ref who just stared back, then passed it. The ref saw it, they just didn’t call it. Ridiculous.
I don’t blame LBJ for traveling all the time though… if it’s not being called, then keep doing it.
@sh!tfaced
Are you serious? Undertaker is 19-0 in Wrestlemania’s??
He’s been in NINETEEN Wrestlemanias?!?! That’s crazy. I bet Undertaker’s Wrestlemania experience is older than some Dime posters. Lol. I remember his frikkin debut with Paul Bearer and his casket entrances. Damn, I feel old.
It’s natural to complain about refs when they ruined the game completely. How many touch fouls were called, and then completely clean defensive plays WERE called? The refs were SOOO inconsistent with how they called the game, Marion slams into Miller 6 times while in the post, then Miller doesn’t even touch him and gets called for a foul, wtf is that shit? The reffing was equally bad for both sides, it’s not that they weighted it one way or another, but it was just BAD all around. It was inconsistent, horrible no calls, and horrible calls on clean defense. Anyone who has ever played ball should know that having the refs not call the game consistently is one of the most frustrating things that can happen, short of being on the court with someone who thinks they are AI.
LeBron, after his 4th foul (on Chandler) went over to the refs, and you can read his lips saying “that wasn’t no foul, call the Commish and ask him” (I’m guessing that is what he said).
I don’t think anyone really thinks the games are fixed, but the officials make calls seemingly at random. One play, Lebron runs into a Tyson Chandler screen, puts his arms inside of Chandler, runs through him, and is a foul on Chandler. 6 minutes later, exact same play, and it’s a foul on Lebron. If the refs made every call throughout the whole game, nobody could say anything. But they pick and choose how they are calling the game. LEt em play, uh oh, better tighten it up. It’s bullcrap.
@AB – I actually did stop watching basketball because of the officiating for a couple of years.
JAY – in Pro/NBA Rules a player can stand up from the floor and it is not a travel. In college and high school, this rule is different.
Review Rule 10 Section XIII if you have any questions.
JAY
Don’t listen to that NYreferee guy, he’s from NY and things from NY suck.
I take my hat off to Spols for his excellent defensive plan. Yes Dirk scored 27 points, but they were hard earned & off mostly contested shots. Dirk”s performance last night reminded me of the last time he saw the Heat in the finals: he got punked & looked confused. I’m not sure Dallas will be able to score enough points against the Heat’s defense. Their athletic ability is scary & their rotations are always on point. Again, LBJ controlled the whole game without putting up big numbers.
Actually section XIV of Rule 10 reads:
g. If a player, with the ball in his possession, raises his pivot foot off the floor, he must pass or shoot before his pivot foot returns to the floor. If he drops the ball while in the air, he may not be the first to touch the ball.
You wouldn’t be able to stand up since he raised his pivot foot and put it down to stand up – obvious travelling that EVERY ref missed.
Refs did suck. The strip on Bosh, I still haven’t seen why Chalmers was shooting FTs toward the end of the game (no replay on TV) and Wade knocking the ball out of bounds (no review?). Wade did hit some clutch shots you just wish that refs didn’t dictate a game and let the players do so. Could they have reviewed that out of bounds play on the monitor? That was a key play.
Dallas didn’t play well, they played into Miami’s hands instead of doing their thing. Game 2 will be interesting and see if Dirk becomes more aggressive and somebody else steps up.
Can’t side with the haters this time.
And I’M A HATER.
My point is this:
It’s the hater goggles.
I ALSO tried my best to see the refs screwing the game, but I just can’t see it. I wanted to see the refs favor the Heat so bad just so I can hate on Lebron again, but I just can’t see it.
We haters were subconsciously hardwired by the 2006 Finals that we’re just SO sure that every Mavs loss will be the refs’ doing, just like 06.
But frankly, IT’S NOT.
Come on now. HATERS UNITE.
Do yall want to be have Austin Burton’s bias?
That whatever Lebron James does, he would defend it WITH FUCKING BLIND EYES NO MATTER WHAT? (And to clarify, yes. I fucking hate Burton’s bias. Not AB himself. But his bias. I can’t stomach that blatant kiss-assery)
That’s the ‘Lebron’s balls on my face’ goggles.
The hater goggles are essentially the same thing.
Come on now haters. As Mark Jackson says…
YOU’RE BETTER THAN THAT.
It’s not the refs. It’s the Heat doing their thang. And the Mavs NOT doing theirs.
Claw–The Mavs got the ball back on that out of bounds play.
The Heat defense is too good. They wear teams out and in the fourth just take over. Lebron has done an amazing job playing the facilitator and picking key moments to put things away. I really don’t see the Mavs winning this series. I feel bad for Nowitzki and Kidd already.
@ Jay & the Dime Board. What about the play (last year I think) in the playoffs where Rondo dived on a loose ball, slid a little,jumped up, dribbled to the basket and then scored?
he only needs to jump an asian cock length to dunk, and he STILL missed, wtf?
^^^^^^
WOWWWWWWWWW
LLLMMMAAAOOO comment of the day lol/smh
damn near in tears right now LOL
I don’t think any of us are calling a fix. At least I’m not, and I know control and Claw aren’t either. I think we can all agree that the refereeing job last night was terrible for both sides. That travelling call is just an example, there were plenty more. IMO, it was possibly the worst no-call on a travel I’ve ever seen because it happened in slow-pace, and directly in front of the ref who was staring right at Lebron, and Lebron stared back at him. Lol.
@ NYReferee
Thanks, but no thanks. That doesn’t say anything about standing up being legal.
This part is interesting though… and I think it’s the grounds for calling travel when standing up.
“h. A player who falls to the floor while holding the ball, or while coming to a stop, may not gain an advantage by sliding.”
I could see the parallel with ‘sliding’ and ‘trying to stand up’. If a player stands, they are gaining an advantage from their original position (being on the ground). It’s basically the same thing as sliding away for an advantage. Same with rolling away from a defender to hold onto the ball. It doesn’t mention “rolling” around being illegal but it is. The section talks a lot about ‘pivot feet’ but just because there’s no “foot”, doesn’t mean there’s no point to pivot. If a player lands on his knees, or ass, or stomach, THAT becomes his pivot. Thanks NYRef, for pointing out the section of the rulebook for me.
The traveling section of the NBA rulebook is exactly the same as the NCAA rulebook. So if it’s called and explained to players at the collegiate level, the pro players and the pro refs SHOULD know. Seriously, how the hell do I know, and the NBA players and refs have no clue… My explanation is that they DO know, but they just didn’t call it. and that goes back to what we’ve all been saying. The refs were horrible.
Jay
Survivor series 91 I think was his debut damnn I shouldn’t remember this.
yall can all STFU about the refs. Lebron will get his touch fouls and Dirk will too. The refs didn’t play a part in the Mavs loss, the Heat DEFENSE is what did it.
Barea + Terry + Peja = 4 of 21 shooting????
Its gonna be a short, quick and easy series if the Mavs keep this up.
What hurt most about last nights loss is this: it started to look like an EXACT replay of 06. Dirk was gettin his (tho he STILL could have been more aggressive and had more touches) and NOBODY steps up to help him out. The final stat sheet showed the evidence of what we already knew: James = 20+ points, Wade = 20+ points, Bosh had about 20, Dirk = 20+ points………and no other Maverick to follow. Marion played a good game but he’s really not a potent offensive threat. When Dirk goes to the bench our offense looks UGLY and CONFUSED. As a life long Mavs fan I still think this is the best team we’ve ever had, but Butlers absense is REALLY showin how bad it hurts us right now. I can’t see Dallas doing this without a dependable second scorer (same problem the Bulls had). Hopefully we can get at least one at home and extend the series somewhat but the Heat are for real.
Just imagine when Miami tweaks its roster this summer and gets rid of dead weight (Bibby who was beyond atrocious last night, Magloire and big Z) and replace them with solid role players….DYNASTY. I’m not mad at Miami either, Lebron has put in WORK to get to this point. How are ppl mad at the best player takin a 15 million dollar pay cut, sacrificing personal stats and playing TEAM ball to better his legacy?? Ppl gotta get off that mans nuts and let him win his rings, it’ll be fun to watch diff teams in the league put together teams to beat the Heat for the next 5-8 yrs.
@QQ — If anything, your bias against LeBron (“I want to hate him”) makes you see anybody defending LeBron’s actions as an ass-kisser. I’ve made my stance clear: Whoever is getting what I feel is unfair criticism or being held to an unfair double standard, I’ll defend them. LBJ, Melo, Joe Johnson, Vince, T-Mac, all the same. Because LBJ gets more criticism than anybody in the League, naturally I end up defending him a lot. But not blindly.
Remember when LeBron skipped the pre-game intros during Miami’s second trip to Cleveland? He said he was in the bathroom. I said all we can do is take the man at his word. You were demanding to see a stool sample.