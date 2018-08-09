Michael Beasley Doesn’t Understand The Criticism Of Lonzo Ball

Getty Image

There may not be a Lakers player who has more on their shoulders heading into next season than Lonzo Ball. After an up-and-down rookie campaign in which he had to work through some injury woes, Ball is expected to be another playmaker in Los Angeles alongside LeBron James. Add in that Rajon Rondo is waiting in the wings as a far more experienced point guard and it’s not hard to see a scenario where Ball comes off the bench for the Lakers.

In the eyes of one of Ball’s new teammates, though, the scrutiny Ball receives is a bit off base. Michael Beasley sat down with Leo Sepkowitz of Bleacher Report to discuss a number of topics surrounding the Lakers, including the fact that the team’s second-year point guard gets some hate that the veteran forward doesn’t understand.

“I’m a big Lonzo fan,” Beasley said. “I don’t understand how Lonzo gets so much criticism, averaging almost 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block per game. Granted, his percentages were low, but you all think Russell Westbrook can shoot, and he’s got the same three-point percentage.