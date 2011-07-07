Michael Beasley Is In Trouble Again; Clippers Somehow Resist Blake Griffin Mania

So we’re guessing this is how they get down in Minnesota. After what could be described as a tumultuous beginning to his career in Miami, Michael Beasley put together an altogether by-the-book first season in Minnesota. Well, it looks like Beasley might have taken a major step backwards, as he was ticketed for speeding in a Minneapolis surburb and was reportedly in possession of 16.2 grams of Mary Jane. And what was the former No. 2 overall pick’s excuse? That it was his buddy’s â€“ who he had coincidentally just dropped off before getting pulled over (amazing!). Basically, the same thing everyone says. The good news: the petty misdemeanor charge cost him just $128. The Wolves didn’t comment on Beasley’s incident due to that whole lockout thing as the player they’ve been rumored to be shopping just lost some more value … After a couple of sources have taken stabs at their claims, do you still believe the NBA when they say they are losing a ton of money? … Day one voting officially wrapped up in the Dime 1-On-1 NBA Tournament with the two higher seeds advancing. LeBron easily advanced past Amar’e, grabbing over 65% of the total vote. And in the other matchup, which was expected to be much closer as a No. 8 vs. No. 9, Paul Pierce narrowly edged Deron Williams with just under 56% of the vote. Now ready yourselves for early next week when the King will square off with the Truth in the second round. Tomorrow, we’ll have the winners of the KD/Ellis and D-Wade/JJ first round matchups … If you were a GM, who would you be trying to sign: Tyson Chandler, Nene or Marc Gasol? … Frank Vogel, who served as the interim coach for the Indiana Pacers much of this year, was officially announced as the team’s new head coach. He’s returning to one of the more promising crops of young talent, whenever it is that his return is legally allowed. With the addition of George Hill, the returns of Darren Collison, Danny Granger and Paul George, and the potential cap room they may be sporting in the 2011 offseason, Vogel might be able to work a little magic with this crew. Now if they could just find a way to wake Roy Hibbert up from his naps before the games start, they’ll be set … Unlike some other big-market teams that have parlayed their nominal success into jacking up ticket prices (we’re looking at you James Dolan), the Clippers have made the generous decision to keep their season ticket packages status quo. Despite an increase in attendance and overall awesomeness since Blake Griffin strolled into town, the team will keep prices reasonable for Billy Crystal and his pals. We would extend a solid hoops fan salute to owner Donald Sterling, but he just was a part of an ownership group that locked out the dudes that play in our favorite sports league. We just hope he gets enough dough in the deal to pay for all the damage The Blake Show is gonna do to that roof. Ya know, when he brings it down … Amar’e Stoudemire re-upped with Nike on a five-year contract … And the USA U19 team lost by two to Croatia despite Jeremy Lamb‘s 25 points. Croatia scored five points in the final 50 seconds to knock the US off their unbeaten pedestal. Still, the USA will have a No. 1 seed once the medal round quarterfinals starts tomorrow … We’re out like The Hammer.
Nene, Chandler and Gasol are all at the same level, it just depends what your team needs as to who you go after. If you made them all switch with each other, put Nene in Memphis, Gasol in Dallas, and Chandler in Denver, they wouldn’t do as well. With a gun to my head I would take Nene. I feel better about Chandler on defense and the boards, and I’d take Gasol on offense, but his defense is better than Gasol and his offense is better than Chandler. I guess I could’ve just said that Nene is the second best defender and the second best offensive guy and saved my lightning fast typing fingers.
Beasley is bad news. Stay away from that dude at all costs. It’s sad too, because he has absurd ability. I wouldn’t take that guy for the league minimum. I need to stay off the internet. I’m fucking fat and broken down from playing pickup games whenever I could because the only handles I have are love handles, and I read about guys with GAME screwing around almost trying to get kicked out of the league. Fuck you 37 years and what you’ve done to my body!
Regarding the Beasley situation, Snoop was right all along, “You can take me out of the hood but you can’t take the hood out of me.” Damn BLACK people, just admit to it. Always someone else fault!
You don’t need to search for reasons not to give Donald Sterling props…there are plenty of reasons to hate on that guy
Lemme get this straight…Mike Beasley was found with weed….in his vehicle…..in the offseason…
Ok. Don’t care. As the whole Mavs squad is downin liquor in record amounts, this is actually an issue. Do people think Beas the only NBAer smokin?
Come to LA, Beas. We don’t care if you smokin long as you puttin up 20 a night n aren’t breakin any ‘REAL’ laws.
Next!
I am now playing my Bob Marley cassette.
We’re jammin’
I wanna jam it with you
Were jammin’, jammin’
And I hope you like jammin’ too.
What is the marijuana issue again?
sex feels great
Was it your first time Beiber?
Normally I wouldn’t care about a weed arrest, but with Beasley it is troubling to keep getting caught. He seems more a goofball than a real nutcase, but I wouldn’t bet on him doing big things with his relaxed attitude.
SMOKE WEED ERRDAY
I like Beasley and I think marijuana should be legal… however… What bothers me here is he seems to have an aversion to learning his lesson, smoking weed during a lockout… fine; do it if you want but for him to be stupid or arrogant enough to speed while carrying and to even be driving around with it after repairing your image is just retarded. Weed should be legal BUT a pro athlete still shouldn’t make smoking such a prominent part of his off season regime. I think at this point we can now say Beasley is what he is, I don’t think he’ll make any major leaps, he’ll just have a solid Antawn Jamison ish career where he’ll hover around 20 points, be a solid contributer but never be a vital piece in a championship contending team.
That being said it really wouldn’t put me off trading for him but it WOULD allow me to significantly drive down the price… win/win.
Gasol, Chandler & the Nene; based on Gasol still having potential to improve and then because Chandler is less injury prone than Nene. They are all fine starting centers in the league though.
Pacers could make some noise, they’re building depth and a strong balanced squad… they still need that SG who can score though, good thing that there are quite a few available this off season and Indiana have cap space.
I will NEVER give props to Sterling (Well maybe I would begrudgingly if he cured Cancer) he is a racist and just a general douche bag.
Why is him getting caught with pot such an issue? People calling smoking pot “hood?” Did I miss something?
….damn, all he got was a ticket. A freakin’ ticket! lucky dude.
Most places your ass is getting locked up just for having a resin stain on your lip
“Wassup Officer?”
“Step out the car!”
“Okay, but do you know who I am?”
“I’m going to search your car now, is that okay?”
“No!”
“Fine then, take your backpack off.”
“Oh, you mean this backpack. Well, see, it ain’t really mine. M man’s and them just got out the car and I was going to take it home so I didn’t forget it. Dude live right over there if you want me to go get him.”
“Sir, do you have any drugs in the backpack.”
“Like I said, it ain’t my backpack. I don’t know what my friend keeps in his backpack.”
“So your “friend” carries around a backpack that has B-Easy embroided on it?”
“Whateva floats his boat”
“SIT ON THE CURB!”
Everyone is bent on it being “just weed”. Weed doesn’t bug me at all, I grew up in Hawaii for crying out loud. HOWEVER the NBA has a problem with it. And the NBA is where Beasley earns $5mil a year. He got into trouble at rookie orientation, then the pictures of him with his pipe or whatever, then rehab, and Miami ships him out. Now he’s popped again.
F&F – I want to laugh, but that is probably the actual transcript of what happened.
F&F bringing some comedy the last couple of days as the NBA hangs in limbo. I just don’t see anything getting done, players need to take a pretty big haircut of 20% and owners are willing to lose a season. Probably the only reason Sterling didn’t raise prices is because there will be no season.
@Big Island – I’m with you, this is your job, don’t f it up, smoke weed but don’t be an idiot and drive. Don’t get these guys making millions and drink and smoke then drive, can’t they afford a flippin taxi? Barkley getting pulled over in PHX was pretty hilarious though.
Deron got pissed off at losing to PP so he’s taking his talents to Turkey!
I’d take Marc Gasol, played well in the playoffs and seems to be getting better every year and not as injury prone as Chandler or Nene, depends on the team if I only need D and boards I’d take Chandler, some offense in the post I’m taking Gasol.
@iCARNACKi you see Antawn Jamison, but if he keeps this up I see Ricky Williams
pipdaddyy…i aint even mad…lol but to answer your question: __________