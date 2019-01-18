TNT

With LeBron James still on the shelf with injury, Thursday’s nationally televised tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder lost a bit of luster. The Thunder opened the night as 10-point favorites against the short-handed Lakers and, if not for the grandeur associated with a TNT broadcast on a Thursday evening, the contest may have felt rather anonymous.

However, Lakers forward Michael Beasley always seems to provide entertainment and he did so in the first quarter. Head coach Luke Walton elected to deploy the 30 year old for the 18th time this season but, before Beasley could check into the game, he realized that he was wearing the wrong shorts.

Michael Beasley tried to check in with the wrong shorts on… 😂 pic.twitter.com/20D2KgimfR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2019

Beasley is far from the first player this has happened to in an NBA game and, eventually, he did check in for the Lakers in this spot. However, it wasn’t even as if Beasley was wearing shorts of the same color, making this all the more amusing, and TNT’s bevy of cameras were able to follow him back to the locker room to document his entire trek.

The Lakers had to work around the minor convenience of having to wait a few minutes to send Beasley into the game but, on the bright side, the fans had the opportunity for a hearty laugh and sports are supposed to be fun.