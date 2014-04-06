Video: Michael Carter-Williams Coast-To-Coast Jam Over AK-47

Though they lost game No. 60 last night to the visiting Nets, the Sixers gave Brooklyn some trouble, falling by four, 105-101. Though moral victories don’t matter to fans, this Sixers season wasn’t supposed to be anything but a run-up to the 2014 NBA Draft. Still, the Sixers selected smartly in the 2013 Draft. Their first round pick, Michael Carter-Williams, showed why during his coast-to-coast journey for the jam over Andrei Kirilenko.

Though MCW was only 3-for-8 from the field, he still finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 assists. Plus, he didn’t commit a single turnover, something he’s struggled with during his rookie campaign. There are bright sides even in Philly’s latest loss.

For the Nets, who withstood Philly’s comeback in the end, Kevin Garnett returned after missing the last 19 games with back spasms. The 19-year veteran received some good-natured ribbing from his teammates, who called him “rookie” before the game on Saturday. KG was still effective in his 13 minutes of court time, shooting 5-for-6 from the field for 10 points, 4 rebounds, a block and a steal.

