Michael Carter-Williams Dominates In His First NBA Summer League Game

07.07.13 5 years ago

Watching rookies compete for the first time in NBA uniforms is always the highlight of NBA summer leagues. Today was no different, especially if you’re a Philly fan. New point guard Michael Carter-Williams threw up 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Yes, he did struggling shooting, going just 8-for-23 from the floor, and committed nine turnovers. But in summer league, the pluses always outweigh the minuses.

Will he be a star in the NBA?

