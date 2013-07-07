Michael Carter-Williams Dominates In His First NBA Summer League Game

Watching rookies compete for the first time in NBA uniforms is always the highlight of NBA summer leagues. Today was no different, especially if you’re a Philly fan. New point guard Michael Carter-Williams threw up 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Yes, he did struggling shooting, going just 8-for-23 from the floor, and committed nine turnovers. But in summer league, the pluses always outweigh the minuses.

Will he be a star in the NBA?

