Michael Carter-Williams Introduces Himself To The NBA In High Style

#Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat
10.30.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

Former Syracuse freshman and progeny of hyphen enthusiasts Michael Carter-Williams, had one of the more remarkable opening games in NBA history. He came a single steal and 3 rebounds away from recording a quadruple-double! A freakin’ quad-double! Oh yeah, the Sixers â€” who we’ve secretly wagered wouldn’t reach double digit wins this season â€” beat the 2-time defending champion Heat, too.

For the game, MCW’s was 6-for-10 from the field including 4-for-6 from 3-point range for 22 points. He also had 7 rebounds, 12 assists and a record for an NBA debut, 9 steals, including a couple big ones in the latter stages of the fourth quarter when the Sixers ran away with the 114-110 win.

His first bucket in the NBA was a dunk, and he helped lead his team to an upset of the defending champions (though it should be noted the Heat were missing Dwyane Wade on the second night of a back-to-back).

Auspices beginnings for the youngster out of ‘Cuse, but now that Philly has won, which team is going to lead the way for Andrew Wiggins?

