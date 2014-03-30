Michael Carter-Williams No-Look To Thad Young As Sixers Avoid Record

The Sixers were poised to suffer their 27th loss in a row, but rookie Michael Carter-Williams and veteran Thaddeus Young, helped annihilate the visiting Pistons and avoid setting a new record for consecutive losses. In the process MCW showed off his nose for the ball on the defensive end, and some quick thinking after the steal.

Carter-Williams and Young both netted 21 points against the visiting Pistons, and early on in the game, Carter-Williams showed how hard he was willing to play to avoid loss no. 27, which would have been more consecutive losses than any other team in NBA history.

Early in the first quarter, after Josh Smith grabbed a defensive rebound, the Sixers rookie point guard stole the ball back from behind, then dished the no-look (though he looked) to Thad for the dunk.

The play set the tone for the rest of the day, with Carter-Williams grabbing three more steals, and the Sixers holding the Pistons to just 38 percent shooting while steamrolling them for the 123-98 win.

For Detroit, it’s just another sign their free agency spending last summer could very well get GM Joe Dumars terminated.

