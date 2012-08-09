Michael Jordan Could Lose $1.5 Million On Foreclosed Gym

Tim Grover made his name on making Michael Jordan, well, Michael Jordan. As a trainer he was one of the elite because he trained the very best. But going in business together on a West Chicago basketball-focused gym apparently hasn’t been as successful for wooing the regular customer. According to the Chicago Tribune, Attack Athletics is headed into foreclosure because it owes more than $12 million from an initial $9 million loan â€” and both Jordan and Michael Finley are on the hook as creditors, too.

MJ is in for $1.5 million, the report said, while leaving Finley’s investment unspecified. Finley even appears on Attack’s still-active website as a testimonial. He joins Dwyane Wade, Juwan Howard, Tracy McGrady, Andre Iguodala and more who all stick up for Grover’s 65,000-square-foot mega gym with its four courts. It’s not just isolated to Chicago, though. The place mattered for the NBA, where it was seen as one of the elite spaces to train in the offseason. And it wasn’t just the players — remember, the NBA hosts one of its pre-draft, official combines there even though a court-appointed receiver took ownership of the gym in December 2011. From a June report:

For a couple of days this week, a sprawling athletic complex on the city’s West Side will serve as the epicenter of the next crop of basketball stars. The NBA Draft Combine will take place Thursday and Friday at Attack Athletics, a 65,000-square foot training facility about 1½ miles southwest of the United Center.

It makes for at least three Jordan landmarks changing hands in the last year in Chicagoland. First came his suburban mansion, then the waterfront former penthouse, and now Attack.

