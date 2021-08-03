One thing that was evident during The Last Dance is that Michael Jordan’s memory for strange things that happened during his time as a member of the Chicago Bulls has no limits. Every now and then, Jordan would bust out a story that had burrowed itself deep into his brain, usually involving some random game or practice that stuck with him because, like, Scott Burrell would not break no matter how mean Jordan tried to be.

Our latest example of this comes from the following video, it is very good.

LMFAOOOOOO aye man I understand 😭 pic.twitter.com/eQwvaE64nA — The Bahamian who remains (@JustPhilly__) August 2, 2021

Jordan recalled a game between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz in which big man Luc Longley had a very good first quarter, going for 12 points, four blocks, and four rebounds. As Jordan tells it, he decided to give Longley some words of encouragement.

“And I go to Luc and I say, ‘That’s how you f’in play, man! You do that, we dominate!’” Jordan said. “We up by 16.”

Then, Jordan fast forwards to the very end of the game, where things were decidedly worse.

“Luc had 12 points, four rebounds, and four blocks,” Jordan said. “We were winning by 16, we lose by 15. And I looked at Luc and I said, ‘That is the last time I’ll give you a compliment in the middle of a game.’”

Just what someone needed: Another reason for Michael Jordan to not be nice to them.