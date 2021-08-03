The Last Dance
DimeMag

Michael Jordan Told A Hilarious Story Of ‘The Last Time’ He Ever Gave Luc Longley A Compliment

TwitterAssociate Editor

One thing that was evident during The Last Dance is that Michael Jordan’s memory for strange things that happened during his time as a member of the Chicago Bulls has no limits. Every now and then, Jordan would bust out a story that had burrowed itself deep into his brain, usually involving some random game or practice that stuck with him because, like, Scott Burrell would not break no matter how mean Jordan tried to be.

Our latest example of this comes from the following video, it is very good.

Jordan recalled a game between the Bulls and the Utah Jazz in which big man Luc Longley had a very good first quarter, going for 12 points, four blocks, and four rebounds. As Jordan tells it, he decided to give Longley some words of encouragement.

“And I go to Luc and I say, ‘That’s how you f’in play, man! You do that, we dominate!’” Jordan said. “We up by 16.”

Then, Jordan fast forwards to the very end of the game, where things were decidedly worse.

“Luc had 12 points, four rebounds, and four blocks,” Jordan said. “We were winning by 16, we lose by 15. And I looked at Luc and I said, ‘That is the last time I’ll give you a compliment in the middle of a game.’”

Just what someone needed: Another reason for Michael Jordan to not be nice to them.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×