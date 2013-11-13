Michael Jordan Lists His Favorite Sneakers In Uncensored Conversation With NBA 2K14

Today, 2K Sports and NBA 2K14 released the second half of their uncensored conversation with Michael Jordan where the GOAT talks about his ultimate pickup team, lists his favorite sneakers and dishes on his best dunks.

When asked about his ultimate pickup team, Jordan dropped four names — Scottie Pippen, James Worthy, Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon — and says “I got no chance of losing. None at all.”

As for his sneakers, predictably, these are like his children so he has trouble choosing between them. But it doesn’t surprise me that in the end he lists the XI, the III and the XII and XIII as his favorites. You can’t go wrong there. (And the shoes look phenomenal in the game.) Jordan wore a new pair of shoes every game to keep that feeling of excitement you get when you first lace ’em up and admits that by the end of every season, he’d gone through around 150 pairs.

Jordan goes on to talk about his favorite dunks, his best years, the number 23 and his infamous stolen jersey.

Who would you pick for your ultimate pickup team?

