kelly oubre michael jordan
MSG
DimeMag

Michael Jordan Was Furious At Kelly Oubre For Taking A Jumper Way Too Soon In The Shot Clock

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Charlotte Hornets took to their home floor at the Spectrum Center on Friday night and beat the New York Knicks, 104-96. While things looked like they were going to go Charlotte’s way down the home stretch, a decision made by Kelly Oubre got Michael Jordan extremely upset from his seat in a suite high above the floor.

With just under 40 seconds left and the Hornets up by seven, Oubre decided to rise and fire on a three that he missed. The catch: He did it seven seconds into the shot clock, so it’s not like he was exactly hoisting up a prayer that he couldn’t get a little later in the clock.

In Oubre’s defense, it was a wide open corner three, but it still wasn’t exactly his best decision. Fortunately for him, it didn’t hurt the Hornets — New York did not score again on the night — but a camera panned up and caught Jordan screaming at Oubre making a decision he did not like.

Oubre had an ok night off the bench otherwise, scoring 12 points in 27 minutes off the bench and going 4-for-10 from three. But the main takeaway here is that every single broadcast of Hornets games should include the option to watch a stream that is just Michael Jordan react to stuff that happens during the game.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Songs By The War On Drugs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All the Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Maxo Kream Will Never Buckle Under The ‘Weight Of The World’
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×